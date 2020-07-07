SNOWFLAKE — Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, has been assessing damages and cleaning up the service area where an industrial fire occurred at its cultivation facility in Snowflake, Arizona, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
The Taylor-Snowflake Fire Department responded to the fire six minutes after an 11:35 a.m. dispatch and were quickly able to contain it.
“Fire suppression efforts were successful in containing the fire to an approximate 15 X 30-foot area with varying degrees of smoke and water damage extending to other parts of the building. Timber Mesa Fire and Medical Department also responded and assisted with firefighting efforts,” stated Chief Willie Nelson of the Taylor Snowflake Fire and Medical Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the preliminary indication is a possible chemical reaction involving cleaning solutions. Fortunately, all employees were evacuated, and no one was injured.
“I would like to express my deepest thanks to all the teams and management for their time with yesterday’s accident at the farm. Having been here at this site for the better part of a decade, I have seen trials and tribulations and through these experiences it has shown me what matters most. Teamwork, family, love. To see so many people concerned and willing to do whatever they can to help was amazing,” said Ed Damper, Harvest Manager at Copperstate Farms.
How appropriate! Willie Nelson at the pot farm fire! [beam]
