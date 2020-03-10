UPDATE: At approximately 1:00 p.m. today, the Walmart store located at 5401 S. White Mountain Road in Show Low reopened their doors to the public.
SHOW LOW — A morning fire Tuesday, March 10, at Walmart forced the store to close.
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Chief Bryan Savage said the fire that started in the trash compactor kicked out around 6 a.m. and was quickly contained by firefighters who arrived just minutes after it started.
Savage said there was only smoke damage to the store and minimal damage to the trash compactor.
“It was all internal (to the compactor),” Savage said.
A Walmart employee at the front doors informed the public that the store was temporarily closed.
No one was injured in the fire.
It is not known at this time when the store will reopen.
