PHOENIX – As the Arizona Department of Transportation continues to improve the surface of U.S. Highway 60 through the Show Low area, drivers need to plan for delays between 40th Street and State Route 61 for the next few weeks.
Portions of U.S. 60 are narrowed to one lane in the 9-mile project area as flaggers direct traffic through. The restrictions are in place from 3 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Drivers need to plan extra travel time through the area or, if possible, delay travel through the area until after work is completed for the day.
Work on the pavement preservation project, which is located in portions of Show Low and Navajo and Apache counties, began in April. As part of the project, crews are removing a portion of the existing pavement and replacing it with new asphalt.
Other elements of the project include applying a chip-seal coating on top of the newly paved roadway; performing rehabilitation work on a bridge within the project area; and installing new guard rail and pavement markings.
The project, which will help protect the condition of the highway and extend the life of the roadway, is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
