SPRINGERVILLE – Fire Managers on the Springerville Ranger District plan to take advantage of predicted weather to burn piles located off the 1327/3123 junction on Tuesday, November 17th. Ignition is scheduled to start early in the morning and lasts for one day.
The Cerro Trigo Rx burn includes 153 acres consisting of pinyon-juniper, pine, and grassland vegetation types and is targeted to further grassland restoration.
Burning piles typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning, although some smoke may be visible from Hwy 60 as predicted winds will be out of the south.
The public can obtain additional information via the following:
- Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/A_SNFs
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/apachesitgreavesnfs
- Local Ranger Station: Springerville RD (928)333-6200
