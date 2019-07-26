SPRINGERVILLE – A new plan to help struggling residents of Springerville with their water bills has arrived in the form of a Utility Assistance Program, unanimously approved by the town council on July 17. The program was created by the town staff and modeled on other assistance programs used in Florence and Mesa.
“The town of Springerville recognizes that, in the past, the rates for water and wastewater consumption have increased, and that has put a financial challenge on specific individuals in our community,” Town Manager Joseph Jarvis said. “There are a number of individuals who are working diligently, but despite their best efforts, they have fallen behind on their water and wastewater bills, and so we considered a way to help those individuals.”
After reviewing water bills and studying the average consumption for residential customers, the town capped the assistance at the “reasonable amount” of $150. The staff expect that the program will only be utilized by a few people, but they are treating this fiscal year as a “test subject.” Once the fiscal year ends, the program will be studied, and recommendations to keep or reject the program will be made based on its effectiveness. Depending on the financial impact, a specific budget may be requested for the program next year. For now, the program will be paid out of the town water funds.
The intent of the program is to help those who just need a “boost” to get back on their feet, and abuse of the program was a major concern for the staff as they wrote the requirements. “We do not want all of our customers subsidizing a few customers,” Jarvis said.
Several measures were put into place within the program to minimize this issue. First, an applicant can only receive assistance one time in any fiscal year, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, and the assistance only applies to water, sewer and a few related fees. Any amounts owed for grease trap inspections, late charges, connection or disconnection, and other fees are not covered by the program.
Second, the applicants must be residents of Springerville, and they must be the utility account holder for their water bill. There is no requirement of how long you must be a resident before applying, however, but you must reside at the residence in question. A person cannot apply for a property they own but do not live at.
Third, the applicant must have received a delinquent shut off notice from the town of Springerville. When asked if there would be enough time for residents to complete the application after a shut-off notice but before their water is shut off, Jarvis assured that there should be ample time.
“We believe that there is an adequate amount of time for all customers to pay their utility bills, and, generally, we find that our utility bill due dates are not as strict as other utilities that are in this area,” Jarvis said.
Finally, applicants must be within 150% of the federal poverty threshold and provide proof of income such as W-2’s, tax returns, or other verification documents. For a family of four, this means that an applicant’s income cannot exceed $38,625 or $3,219 a month. These amounts will update annually and mirror the same standards as those used by the Community Services Department.
For those who need help and are thinking of applying, Jarvis stressed that they should not wait too long. “Speak with us as soon as possible,” Jarvis emphasized. “If a customer knows that they’re not going to be able to make their next payment, then they need to talk with us right away. If you’re going to be shut off tomorrow, you are most likely not going to be approved for this program.”
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
