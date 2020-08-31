HOLBROOK — On August 30, at approximately 4:28 p.m., Navajo County Deputies were dispatched to Old Woodruff Road and Ranch Lane, east of Snowflake, for a fatal vehicle collision.
Taylor-Snowflake Fire and EMS as well as Snowflake-Taylor Police Department were first on scene.
The male victim was identified as 56-year-old Robert Leon Jones of Snowflake, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Two other occupants of the vehicle said that a blue pickup truck, traveling the opposite direction, crossed over into their lane, forcing them off the roadway.
The abrupt motion appeared to cause the victim to fall out of the bed of the pickup truck. Deputies are attempting to locate additional information about the other involved vehicle and the investigation is on-going.
First aid was given to the victim by both the other occupants and EMS. All life savings efforts were unsuccessful. Next of kin was notified.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse stated, “I would like to offer our condolences on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office to the Jones family as they are going through this grieving time on the loss of their father and grandfather. The NCSO Deputies recognize the dangers on the roadway and take a proactive approach to highway safety to educate drivers on highway safety and best practices. As we approach another holiday this month, we will be working with the public to ensure it is safe on our roadways.”
