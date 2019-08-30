VERNON — Saturday, Aug 24 at the Northeastern Arizona Patriots Rally for Trump in Taylor, Apache County resident David Peelman announced his candidacy for Arizona State House of Representatives Legislative District 7.
Immediately after introducing dignitaries seated on the stage, Rep. Walt Blackman (R, LD 6) welcomed David Peelman to the stage, introducing him as “A patriot and true representative of American values.”
Entering center stage and addressing the crowd, Peelman thanked Rep. Blackman, Sen. Sylvia Allen and candidate for House (LD 6) Jon Saline for the invitation to announce his candidacy. David continued with recognition that he and Rep. Blackman were “Brothers in arms, in different services fighting different battles on different shores under the same flag, and with the support of conservatives and God willing, will be fighting together for rural conservative values in the House of Representatives.”
Legislative District 7 is vast; it’s the largest legislative district in the contiguous U.S., according to the Arizona Legislature website. It stretches from the Four Corners in the northeast and west to Lake Mead and south along the state’s eastern border circling southwest to Globe and includes within its boundaries numerous Native American tribes.
Accepting the invitation to run for the Arizona State House of Representatives LD 7, Peelman commented, “This decision was not reached without pause, humility, deep reflection and determined commitment to fight for the conservative values I grew up with, raised my family with, the values of my neighbors and friends, and quite frankly the values that have kept this nation safe, prosperous, successful and a beacon for the world. It is with those thoughts foremost in my mind, that I accept the challenge to fight for the neglected and unheard voices of rural Arizona; to represent those that don’t enjoy the representation they deserve and need.”
Peelman enlisted in the Coast Guard from Phoenix in 1979 after serving 4 years with the US Army. He retired from a full and distinguished career in the Coast Guard in 1996, and remained at his last duty assignment to allow his children to graduate from high school. Immediately after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, Peelman was voluntarily recalled to active duty with the Coast Guard, serving another 4 years taking him to Pacific Rim countries with the US Navy training members of the US Navy, US Coast Guard, local and state agencies as well as foreign countries. Peelman chose to make the White Mountains his forever home after retiring the Coast Guard a second time in 2006. He has long embraced the rural lifestyle and conservative values the White Mountains offer, and understands the qualities of Northeastern Arizona attracts families and businesses. Peelman is married to his “one and only bride of 41 years,” Kathy. Currently, Peelman is a Realtor with Century 21-Sunshine in Show Low.
Peelman says he embodies honesty, integrity and commitment with generous and proven leadership, management and communication skills. David Peelman intends to use his abundant energy and knowledge to elevate the quality of life, education, and prosperity of Northeastern Arizona and LD 7, as the preeminent example of rural Arizona life.
We met David at the rally and feel he has the qualities to make a great representative for our district.
