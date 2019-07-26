VERNON — A couple of key movers and shakers in the Vernon area, Jon Dahl and Dave Peelman, had an idea to form a Community Plan Committee to improve the community and surrounding areas.
Dave Niehuis is the chairman and is also the Vernon Fire Chief. Jon Dahl is the vice chairman of the Vernon Community Plan Committee and owner of the Stanford Store.
Neihuis said Dahl and Peelman’s idea of forming a committee was approved by Apache County officials and they are now in the process of getting community members involved and forming sub-committees.
He said the group is a county-ratified one that has the job of finding out and then conveying in a final document to Apache County Planning and Zoning, the desires of the residents. The group plans to conduct a survey with residents about what they would like to see come to their community in the future.
Neihuis said once the sub-committees are formed and chairpersons elected, those chairpersons will then have the responsibility of soliciting help and formulating survey questions to get recommendations and input from the community. That information will be passed on the core committee which will create a final document to go to county planning and zoning.
He said the aforementioned survey will soon be sent out to residents in places like Show Low Pines and areas surrounding Vernon.
Neihuis said they are currently holding monthly committee meetings to get everything in place. The desire is to hold monthly meetings on the third Thursday of every month with the next one tentatively scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the Vernon Library.
