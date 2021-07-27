The Vernon Community Park is hosting a Vernon Day celebration to raise money for park maintenance.
Vernon Day begins at 8 a.m. with a swap meet. Vendors can rent a space for $10. Decadent homemade cinnamon rolls and donuts, coffee and juice will be available for purchase. Throughout the day we will have games for the kids, a bounce house, and a petting zoo. There will also be entertainment by local singers and musicians. Vernon’s local line dancing Sassy Strutters will be performing and attendees are encouraged to dance along.
Noontime lunch fare will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Hungry diners will have a choice of either a pulled pork for $7 or a dutch oven barbecue chicken dinner for $6 presented by a few of Vernon’s best chefs. Ice cold bottled water, sodas, and other snacks will also be available for purchase throughout the day.
A homemade foods auction will follow dinner with everything from pickles to jams and jellies, to cakes and bread will be sold to the top bidders.
Donations of homemade items to auction and helpers are needed, please contact Paula Johnson at (928) 245-6725.
Those unable to attend may consider sending in a donation, since less money spent means more benefit to the community park. Items needed include hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, cookies, and cash.
