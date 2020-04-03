VERNON — The good news is that food boxes for those who qualify in the Vernon Fire District will still be handed out Monday, April 13; the not so good news is they will be a little shy on some things.
Paula Johnson with the Vernon Community Food Pantry and the Vernon Community Park Committee said they are very happy they will still be giving out food boxes to needy residents, but there may not be quite as much food in them and the distribution process at the church may be a little slower in the interest of social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Thanks for all that you are doing to help us all get through this tough time. We WILL be distributing food at the pantry on April 13. We will be doing it a little different than we usually do, we may not have as much food as we have been giving out, and it may go a little slower, but if you need food, please come and get some. There are guidelines that we have to adhere to in order to receive food and distribute it,” Johnson said in an email announcing the good news.
She included the guidelines to be eligible to get food boxes.
“You must reside in the Vernon Fire District and meet the income household guidelines: Single — less than $1,815 monthly income, 2 people — less than $2,456 monthly income, 3 people — less than $3,098 monthly income, and 4 people — less than $3,739 monthly income. For each additional member of your household, add another $642.
As always, they gladly and gratefully accept cash donations to help feed needy neighbors. (Vernon Community Food Pantry buys food for 19 cents a pound). Cash or check (made out to Vernon Community Park) can be mailed to P.O. Box 244, Vernon, AZ 85940 or sent to Paula at 633 ACR 3144, Show Low, AZ 85901.
Lastly she included that she will be glad to help local residents get some cleaning supplies or toiletires if there is anyone with some to spare and share.
“As I was cleaning today, I came across some sample sizes of hygiene items that I have been collecting for a time and it came to me that maybe I should put them out for our Food Pantry clients. Some people may not be able to either find or afford these kinds of items. So, if you have any (you know, the kind you get when you stay in a motel/hotel), that you would like to get rid of, please let me know.
Johnson can be reached by email at johnson.paula54@yahoo.com.
