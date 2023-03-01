In a statement sent to the Independent, disabled veteran Nick Graves claims he was fired from his position as property manager from St. Mary of the Angels parish in Pinetop and, after four months, has still not been told why.
Graves said he first met Mike Caruth in 2018 when he moved to Pinetop with his wife and two children. Mike works as the director of religious education at St. Mary with Arleen, his wife, who also works as a receptionist and columbarium director underneath Pastor Daniel Daley.
Before working for the parish, Graves served with the US Marine Corps in 2001 to 2005. After serving four years, he was honorably discharged and in March, 2021, he was given a “100 percent evaluation for (his) post-traumatic stress disorder” from the VA based on 17 different qualifiers, including anxiety, panic attacks, and unprovoked irritability.
A 100% VA Disability Rating is only “given to disabled veterans with extremely severe service-connected conditions that usually make the veteran entirely unable to work,” as the term is defined on the “Military Disability Made Easy” website.
Graves said he provided a copy of his VA decision to St. Mary when he was hired as the property manager in November, 2021. Mike asked him to apply after Graves had assisted the previous property manager with a few projects at the parish a few months before.
One year later, on Nov. 7, Graves said he had a disagreement with Mike about the amount of snowmelt put down after a storm, claiming Mike had put down too much, risking further damage to the already run-down concrete.
Graves claims he told Mike he’d like to be consulted about projects within his department (property maintenance) and after an “unwarranted comment” from Arleen, Graves left “due to the environment being hostile.”
Arleen called Graves back to the parish a few hours later to discuss the Father’s (Daniel Daley) expectations for the winter but was instead greeted with hostility pertaining to the situation from that morning. Graves claims he, again, tried to remove himself, but was instead asked to surrender his keys.
He relinquished his keys and left. He wasn’t contacted by anyone from the parish until Nov. 10, when he was called in to speak with Daley.
The next day, Nov. 11, Graves went to speak with Daley who told him the parish would be “separating ways,” according to Graves’ statement, and was given an envelope containing a $500 Christmas bonus and three weeks’ worth of checks to get his family through to the New Year.
“They fired me on Veterans Day,” Graves told a reporter on Feb. 21. “I started naming off all of the jobs I’d done over the past year and asked (Daley) which one I messed up on, and he couldn’t name one. They fired me because they didn’t want to deal with a guy like me, with PTSD.
“I was very grateful for the pay. I did good work for them, and it got my family and I through Christmas, but they still haven’t given me a reason they fired me. They never told me I did a bad job.”
Graves suspects the church let him go because of the symptoms resulting from his PTSD. He admits to having “a few bad days here and there” but claims his condition and mood never affected his work ethic.
“No one walks around all day with a smile on, I sure don’t. But I put in 110% every time and the only thing anybody told me was about how good a job I was doing,” he said.
“Three months later, I still don’t know what I did wrong if I did anything wrong. For me, it’s like, ‘give me a reason or give me my job back.’ Don’t hide behind my PTSD and tell me that you don’t want to deal with (it).”
Graves claims he’s experienced open hostility from some who attend the church in recent weeks. The reason, he says, is a series of rumors circulating that he assaulted Arleen on Nov. 7 when she took his keys.
“It’s easy to paint that kind of picture about me, but I’m not a psycho,” he said. A reporter reached out to Arleen during working hours at St. Mary parish. Arleen said she preferred not to comment noting that she “wasn’t involved.”
Graves is still hoping for either a reason for his termination or another job offer, which he says he would still accept.
He explained that, despite the situation, St. Mary of the Angels remains the church “where I prayed for my mom and dad” after their deaths in August, 2022, and October, 2021, respectively. “My dad passed just before I started there and my mom passed two months before they let me go,” he said.
That’s where I took my family every week, and worked hard every day, and it all helped a hell of a lot more than therapy,” he said. “I don’t like to leave jobs unfinished and until I find out why, I won’t have any closure. There are always two sides to a story and after almost four months, I want to know theirs.”
At time of writing, the Independent is still waiting for a full comment from administration at St. Mary of the Angels in Pinetop.
