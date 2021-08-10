SHOW LOW — If you have never spent a Labor Day weekend inside an airport hangar, your opportunity awaits, because the White Mountain Veteran Tribute event will be held Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at the Show Low Airport in grand style.
Sure to be a great way to entertain the family while showing local veterans they are appreciated, there will be antique plane fly-ins, drone demonstrations, kids’ crafts, live music, food, vendors and more.
All proceeds will go to benefit Walking Down Ranch.
About Walking Down Ranch
Walking Down Ranch, Veterans Village offers veterans and their families many services, including transitional housing, food, clothes, utilities, medical transportation, phones, medications, and holiday boxes.
Since being recognized as a nonprofit in 2014 they have assisted more than 1000 veterans in the White Mountains.
The village consists of 18 cabins in the midst of renovation to make them suitable as transitional housing. In addition, the Veterans Village Thrift Store at the front of the property provides on-going revenue for the revitalization and maintenance of the cabins, as well as funding for other veteran-focused projects.
Tickets
Daily wristbands are currently available for purchase online and they range from $5 to $20 in advance or $5 to $25 at the gate.
Organizers worked diligently to obtain all the necessary approvals to provide this unique aviator Labor Day event. Depending on your Labor Day plans, you may want to attend one day, or all three.
What’s planned
Friday, Sept. 3
Friday is senior day, with gates opening at 9:15 a.m.
Antique planes will be on display from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Air demonstrations and rides will be at 10 a.m.
The Biker Run will parade out at 10 a.m.
A Poker Walk and kids’ airplane crafts will happen around noon.
The band Mellow will play while guests play corn hole, ring toss and the bounce house will be open.
A chili cook-off will be held in Hangar no. 1.
The prize and awards ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.
The day’s events end at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The day’s events will begin at 9 a.m. and the planes will fly in at 9:30 a.m.
Open mic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plane demonstrations and rides will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The poker walk starts at 10, with cards sold at the gate.
The Biker Run will parade out at 10 a.m.
The band Mellow will play at noon.
Kids’ hot air balloon crafts will be held at 12 p.m. with a contest at 5 p.m.
The drone demonstration will take place at 8 p.m.
The day’s event will close at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Planes will fly in at 9 a.m. and demonstrations start at 9:30.
There will be an open mic at 10 a.m. and the Biker Run parade out begins.
The Poker Walk will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Plane demonstrations and a kid’s kite class will be at noon.
The band Mellow will also play at noon.
The planes will be on display at 2 p.m.
TheYoung Marines Flag Retirement Ceremony will be at 4 p.m.
The retirement of colors and taps will end the event at 9 p.m.
To view a complete schedule and purchase tickets, visit walkingdownranch.org/white-mountain-veterans-tribute/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.