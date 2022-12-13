HOLBROOK — Former Navajo County sheriff’s deputy Shawna R. Manygoats resigned from service in June and voluntarily relinquished her peace officer certification, which the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board accepted on Nov. 19.

Manygoats had been a certified officer since 2015. The board found no dishonesty or rule violations, and Manygoats admitted to none. She is now permanently barred from peace officer work in Arizona.

