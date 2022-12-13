HOLBROOK — Former Navajo County sheriff’s deputy Shawna R. Manygoats resigned from service in June and voluntarily relinquished her peace officer certification, which the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board accepted on Nov. 19.
Manygoats had been a certified officer since 2015. The board found no dishonesty or rule violations, and Manygoats admitted to none. She is now permanently barred from peace officer work in Arizona.
According to NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, “Manygoats voluntarily resigned from her employment with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office on June 2,” and that the relinquishment of her certification occurred after her resignation and was on her own accord.
Swanty was responding to an email inquiry from the White Mountain Independent.
AZ POST responded to a public records request from the Independent and according to its file, when a peace officer resigns from a position, the employing agency submits a “termination report” to the AZ POST and something in the report caused AZ POST to consider an inquiry into her certification.
It is not clear what drew the attention, but the file mentions an incident when Manygoats was off duty on May 30, when “she encountered potential felony criminal activity.”
There are no details about the alleged criminal activity, but she provided an NCSO sergeant with an accounting of the incident.
The sergeant in due course contacted a detective from the Arizona Department of Public Safety whom Manygoats had contacted about the incident on the evening it happened. The sergeant’s contact with the DPS detective led to “photographic evidence and information that (Manygoats) may have intentionally ingested an unknown substance from someone she did not know.”
It appears that because this information to the sergeant came from the DPS detective and not Manygoats herself, it raised an issue regarding “non-disclosure” which made its way into the sergeant’s termination report to AZPOST that caused the board to look into it.
Manygoats had successfully completed 688 class hours during her four months in the regular training academy and graduated in December 2015.
As stated, the agreement to voluntarily relinquish her certification contains no findings that she broke any rules or was dishonest. But her seven-year career as a peace officer is over.
It remains to be seen whether that result might invite serious reflection about the state of Arizona’s oversight of peace officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.