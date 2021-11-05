It should bring a tear to every American’s eye to know that many of our veterans — men and women who served this country, who stood up when they were called, who made the sacrifice to defend and protect our nation, both here and abroad — are often homeless. Many are sleeping in alleyways, curling up at night in vacant or abandoned buildings, hunkering down in the woods.
“It’s a shame,” said Maggie Heath, director and chief executive officer of Walking Down Ranch, Inc. “Now is not the time that they need to be out in the woods.”
Walking Down Ranch, which already assists veterans with transitional housing, food, transportation to medical appointments, utility bills and other services, is announcing the grand opening of its new “Veterans Outreach Center,” which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1640 W. White Mountain Road in Lakeside.
“We’re rejuvenating the thrift store,” Heath said, “and we’re going to use the old thrift store for the outreach project. It’ll be an information source for veterans. We have computers set up so they can search for jobs, housing, medical records. There will be showers and laundry facilities available. Hopefully it wlll be something they’ll be able to use.”
Help will also be available to assist vets in finding any information they need, including their service records.
The outreach center, which is next to Circle K on W. White Mountain Road, will serve refreshments — including hot dogs, soda, water and chips — at its opening, and the public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.