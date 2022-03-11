Each year the five VFW Posts that make up District 6 (Show Low 9907, Pinetop 2364, Eagar 8987, Globe 1704 and Tonto Basin 8807) each send their top three Voice of Democracy (Grades 9-12) & Patriot Pen (Grades 6-8) Essays to the District 6 Commander Anthony Hernandez.

The District 6 team then chooses the top three VOD and PP’s entered from the Posts and gives a monetary award and Certificates to the winners at that level. Only the top one of the VOD and PP Essays are then sent on for judging at the Arizona Department level and then on to Nationals.

VFW Post 8987 had the 1st place Voice of Democracy winner at District 6: Rose Geisler, a senior at Round Valley High School.

VFW Post 8987 also had the 1st and 3rd place winners for Patriot’s Pen.

1st Place: Haven Baker — 6th Grade Round Valley Middle School.

3rd Place: Phoenix Baker — 7th Grade Round Valley Middle School

(Parents: Spencer & Greta Baker — 928.245.9713 — svglb2@gmail.com if you need any permissions for print).

Jim Zawacki, Quartermaster for District 6, presented the Certificates and checks on behalf of the District 6 Commander Anthony Hernandez.

