Rose Geisler was the 1st place Voice of Democracy winner in District 6. Pictured with Geisler are, from left, Jim Zawacki (Dist. 6 QM), Brenda McCulla (8987 Auxiliary), Rose Geisler, a senior at Round Valley High School Post 8987 Commander Oran Pitcher, and Becky Burns (8987 Auxiliary & PP/VOD Program Chair).
Haven Baker was the 1st place Patriot’s Pen winner in District 6. Pictured with Baker are, from left , Jim Zawacki (Dist. 6 QM), Brenda McCulla (8987 Auxiliary), Haven Baker, Post 8987 Commander Oran Pitcher, and Becky Burns (8987 Auxiliary & PP/VOD Program Chair).
Phoenix Baker was the 3rd place Patriot’s Pen winner in District 6. Pictured with her Post 8987 Commander Oran Pitcher.
Each year the five VFW Posts that make up District 6 (Show Low 9907, Pinetop 2364, Eagar 8987, Globe 1704 and Tonto Basin 8807) each send their top three Voice of Democracy (Grades 9-12) & Patriot Pen (Grades 6-8) Essays to the District 6 Commander Anthony Hernandez.
The District 6 team then chooses the top three VOD and PP’s entered from the Posts and gives a monetary award and Certificates to the winners at that level. Only the top one of the VOD and PP Essays are then sent on for judging at the Arizona Department level and then on to Nationals.
VFW Post 8987 had the 1st place Voice of Democracy winner at District 6: Rose Geisler, a senior at Round Valley High School.
VFW Post 8987 also had the 1st and 3rd place winners for Patriot’s Pen.
