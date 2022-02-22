VFW Post 2364 presents public servant awards

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2364 presented its annual Public Servant Awards to six outstanding individuals at the Feb. 17 town council meeting.
Five men and one woman were chosen as outstanding public servants for their roles in law enforcement, fire services and emergency services.
VFW Post 2364 Commander George Baum, Adjutant/Quartermaster and former commander John Beeler and Al Jones, also a former post commander, presented the public servant awards.
Baum explained that on the local level agencies submit the names of individuals to be considered and then the post determines the honorees. The names of those selected are then sent on to the district where they are judged once again and the winners from the district are then sent on to the state. The same process takes place on the state level and the winners from state go on to national to be judged.
“I’ve read some of the bios that go along with these winners today,” said Baum, “and if I was on those committees, they would be at national right now, but who knows.”
Recipients this year are State Trooper Seth Stephens of the Arizona Department of Public Safety; Pinetop-Lakeside Police Officer Jonathan Crow; Deputy Nathan Ostertag of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office; Detention Deputy Natalie Johnson of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office; Emergency Medical Technician Manny Cooley, Jr. with Pinetop Fire; and Mario Dopazio of the fuels crew with Pinetop Fire.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin invited supervisors of the personnel to speak on behalf of the honorees.
Pinetop Fire Chief Jim Morgan said that both Mario and Manny from Pinetop Fire are class act individuals.
“Manny started out just like Mario in our fuels crew from the NAVIT organization within our school system, got his training as a firefighter/EMT, started working on the fuels crew and then that gave us the opportunity to figure out who he was and what his character was. I got to spend a little time with him on a wildland incident and Manny took his first helicopter ride back into a fire incident in Prescott, so I know his character and work ethic and he is real a benefit to our community.
“Mario is part of the team that we have only had for five years here in the White Mountains, a fuels crew that is doing wild fire mitigation daily and then in wildland season they are deployed all over the country to help other communities defend their property and lives. So, two top quality people that are a part of our organization and I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts being represented here,” said Morgan.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse spoke about the two people from his department who were selected.
“Deputy Johnson has been with the Sheriff’s Office for a couple of years. Prior to that she was with ICS, a civilian position within the jail. She saw the uniform personnel and she wanted to promote. She tested; she passed; she was a phenomenal cadet and recruit and we couldn’t be more proud of her. She is also a member of the honor guard team and doesn’t just represent the sheriff’s office and her little duty station. Wherever she is asked to perform each day in the field is always ran so well.”
Clouse also spoke about Deputy Ostertag who came to the Sheriff’s Office from California, has been with NCSO for two years and just got a new K9 partner.
“He just finished K9 training,” said Clouse. “He is doing some interdiction work on I-40 and assist patrol and has a degree in criminal justice. He went through and got his education and is out now serving the public and he is a hard charging deputy and he is johnny-on-the-spot for us up there in Holbrook.”
In the absence of Seth Stephens’ captain who was called away on an incident, NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, who was Stephens’ supervisor when he was with DPS, stepped forward to offer a few words regarding Stephens.
“Stephens is one heck of a state trooper and he is committed to this community. In fact, he was raised right here in this community. He went to school in Cibecue and has lived here his whole life and is raising his family here as well. Seth is a guy that no matter what is going on, when he shows up on scene or at the office or whatever, he always brings a smile to everybody’s face.”
Last to speak was PTLS Chief Dan Barnes.
“I want to thank Officer Jonathan Crow for all the hard work he does for our agency. He has stepped up in many ways from covering shifts to you name it — he is there. He is part of our kind of traffic enforcement, doing our work with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and I want to thank him for his hard work and all the hard work of all those up here who are being recognized tonight. Without them, we wouldn’t have a safe community, so thank you all.”
