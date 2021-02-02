PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Jan. 21 council meeting was the scene for a number of well deserved recognitions for law enforcement, firefighters and emergency service personnel.
VFW Post 2364 Commander Eddie Zuzueta, Jr. and Member John Beeler presented public service awards to a number of personnel, including a special recognition to Chief Dan Barnes for the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department and Pinetop-Lakeside Officer Justin McNeil.
Chief Dan Barnes thanked the VFW for recognizing both the law enforcement and fire departments. He said that McNeil is also in charge of the canine officer and the Special Response team for Navajo County. He cited an incident during the past year when McNeil and his partner were called to handle a serious domestic violence call. He said McNeil took charge of the armed suspect and deescalated the situation before anyone was injured.
Other public service awards bestowed upon law enforcement went to Trooper Russell Sipes, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Deputy Betty Starns of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Speaking on behalf of DPS and the award to Sipes, District Manager Jeff Sharp said, “Trooper Sipes is always volunteering to help out with instructing, not only with DPS but with other agencies, and that he does an excellent job with the agency.”
Sharp acknowledged what a pleasure it is for DPS to be a part of the White Mountain communities and referred to the Walmart hostage situation last year in Taylor when all agencies came together and worked so well together in that situation.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse also thanked the council and the VFW for recognizing public servants each year. He reminded everyone that the different agencies work together every day on many different calls they are dispatched to.
Clouse said, “Deputy Starns is a tough person, has a lot of courage and has been acting in a supervisory role.” And. providing a bit of levity, added that “she has also roped an elk.”
Fire fighter awards went to Captain Danny McNeil, Pinetop Fire Department (PTFD), along with a special recognition to Chief Jim Morgan of PTFD and Paramedic Lionel Van Gurp, PTFD.
Beeler thanked the entire Pinetop Fire Department for their contribution in helping with the annual “Wreaths Across America,” and paid special tribute to Ben Altop and Omar Apodaca of Pinetop Fire who helped unload the semi-truck at Walmart which contained the 72 cases of wreaths.
Morgan said it was a special privilege for Captain Danny McNeil of his department to receive the award. He said McNeil, a long-time resident of the White Mountains, is a great leader who has done a lot of personal and professional growth in the department.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin, on behalf of the council, thanked the VFW for the recognitions and congratulated all the recipients.
