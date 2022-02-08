VFW Post 2364 recognizes Voice of Democracy Winners

Recognizing the VFW Voice of Democracy essay winners from Blue Ridge High School at the PTLS council meeting on Feb. 3, winners were presented certificates and checks from VFW Post 2364. (Back row, from L) Students Lucy Flake, Allison Blomstrand, Shay Baronheim and William Lofthouse. (Front) Dakota Steah, Leah Dorum, Kaytera Steel and Alexsis Spinner.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2364 recognized the winners of the 2021-2022 Voice of Democracy (VOD) audio-essay program at the Pinetop-Lakeside (PTLS) council meeting on Feb. 3.
Ironically, the council meeting was conducted by students who are on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee.
Chairman of VOD John Beeler told the council that for the first time in 18 years he would be giving out the certificates and the monetary awards. Commander George Baum had the pleasure of announcing the winners. Former post commander Eddie Zazueta was also present.
“It’s a national program put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and every year they come up with a topic, and this goes to the high school students and they are to do an essay kind of thing and I think it is three to five minutes. They are to put it on a CD and then the judges listen to the CD to the essays,” said Baum.
The theme for this year’s essay contest was, “America: Where do we go from here?”
There were eight winners this year from Blue Ridge High School. There were five fourth place winners who received a certificate and a check for $25. They are Lucy Flake, Dakota Steah, Kaytera Steel, Allison Blomstrand and William Lofthouse. The third place winner is Shay Baronheim who received a certificate and a $50 check. Second place went to Alexsis Spinner who received a certificate and a check for $75. First place winner is Leah Dorum who received a certificate and a check for $100. Since Dorum was the first place winner, she was also entered into the district contest and came in second, winning a certificate and $75.
Baum also recognized the judges for the contest who were also presented certificates. Judges were PTLS Town Manager Keith Johnson, Clerk Jill Akins and PTLS Library Manager Betsy Peck.
The VOD audio-essay program was started in 1947 to provide high school students an opportunity to express themselves in a patriotic-themed recorded essay.
