VFW Post 2364 to hold pinning ceremony on Oct. 30

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – VFW Post 2364 will conduct a special pinning ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. to honor Vietnam War Era Veterans and the spouses of deceased veterans at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex (MMRC).
As a commemorative partner with the The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, Chairman Roger Stevens of Post 2364 reached out in advance to local Native American Tribes. Stevens sent a letter and a presidential proclamation to make sure Tribal members were aware of The Wall That Heals event at MMRC Oct. 28 – 31. The letter also informed them of the pinning ceremony regarding the Commemoration and the hope they might help identify any Tribal Vietnam War Era Veterans, family members of deceased Vietnam War Veterans or POW/MIA who might be interested in attending the ceremony.
Co-Chairman of the event John Beeler, who serves Post 2364 as adjutant/quartermaster and was a past commander of the post, said that as a commemorative partner, the post has lapel pins for any veteran who served in active duty during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, regardless of location.
The Commemoration clarifies that regardless of location served by the active duty veteran during the dates identified, they are Vietnam War Era veterans.
“If both the mother and father are deceased, another family member can receive the pin,” said Beeler.
Established under the auspices of the Department of Defense, the national Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War was authorized by Congress and launched by President Barack Obama in May 2012, and will continue through Veterans Day 2025. A future proclamation of the commitment of the nation to the commemoration was confirmed by President Donald J. Trump on Nov. 10, 2017.
Commemorative Partners like the VFW, and other non-government organizations, agree to publicly and individually thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of the Nation for their service and sacrifice for our Nation. Partners also agree to conduct at least two events or activities each year – over a three year period — recognizing the Vietnam veteran and their families.
By conducting the recognition events on a local level, thousands of veterans and their families have been able to receive the recognition due them.
Post 2364 will also have available three different window stickers and buttons for distribution. The words on the stickers and buttons state, “Join The Nation! Thank & Honor Vietnam Veterans and Their Families;” “Vietnam War, I Served;” and We Love (a heart) our Vietnam Veterans.” There is also a 50th Anniversary button available.
This event is taking place during the display of The Wall That Heals.
MMRC is located at 1101 N. Woodland Rd., Lakeside, across from the PTLS Public Works building.
