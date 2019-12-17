Victoria Chavez's Mexican Restaurant sorely missed

SPRINGERVILLE — In Springerville, it’s hard to think of great Mexican food restaurants without thinking of Los Dos Molinos. The restaurant, started by Victoria Chavez and her family, had been a local fixture for over 40 years. What began as the original location in the rural Arizona town of Springerville for Chavez’s signature spicy recipes, Los Dos Molinos would later inspire the start of multiple family restaurants of the same name and her food would even be featured on Food Network. And it all started out with one woman’s dream of sharing her food with the world.
The first Los Dos Molinos started as a tiny A-frame building built by Victoria Chavez’s husband, Eddie, near Gutierrez street in Springerville. They were open during the summers and weekends and the building was so small, it could only fit six tables. But Victoria Chavez’s cooking was so good, the popularity of her New Mexican styled dishes would inspire the family to expand into Phoenix, and the brand took off. Today, there are two locations of Los Dos Molinos located in Phoenix, but at one point, there were as many as five locations being run by the family.
The restaurant was named for the two chile grinders (“molinos”) gifted to Victoria and Eddie by Eddie’s great-grandma and by Victoria’s grandmother. Chef Chavez’s recipes are known for spiciness and a heavy-handed dose of chile, so the Los Dos Molinos name, which literally translates as “the two chile grinders” was a perfect fit. There was no such thing as “mild” in her restaurants and her food was so flavor-filled, that it eventually gained the attention of a world renown chef and TV celebrity. One Phoenix Los Dos Molinos location was featured on an episode of “Food Nation with Bobby Flay,” and the house specialty of Carne Adovada with a batch of Chavez’s fresh tortillas was served up for Chef Flay to try. He was impressed and called Chavez’s cooking “my kind of food.” Victoria Chavez’s cooking has won numerous awards and recognitions over the decades, including “Best Carne Adovado” in 2012 by the Phoenix New Times.
Despite the success, the Springerville location was closed last year. Chef Chavez became ill and the decision was made to close the rural location. Two of her daughters and her grandchildren continue to own and operate the businesses in Phoenix, but Chavez and her daughter Antionette retired from the Springerville restaurant so that they could focus on Victoria’s health. Unfortunately, Chef Chavez lost her battle with her illness just a year later and passed peacefully on Nov, 24, at the St. Johns ranch she shared with her husband and family.
Chavez’s legacy of food and family continues to live on through the three remaining Los Dos Molinos locations, one in Mesa and two in Phoenix. A 2017 documentary made about Victoria’s life, Un Dia a la Vez — The story of Victoria Gabaldon Chavez and her family. But for residents of the White Mountains, her home-cooked food and hospitality will be sorely missed. Chef Chavez’s passing wasn’t just a loss of a great area restauranteur, but the passing of a true culinary legend.
