Vincenzo D'Angona serves up more than chili at Crockery Cafe

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Growing up in the San Fernando Valley in California, Vincenzo D’Angona was one of seven kids. He learned to cook from his father as soon as he was tall enough to reach the top of the stove. It is no surprise that at 52 — though he has had a couple of other careers — that he would be the owner and head chef of his own business, Crockery Cafe & Infusery.
Vince left California as a young adult and headed to Las Vegas where he stayed for 28 years. His dream was football and cross-country but he hurt his knee and that changed the direction of his life. He went to bartending school and surely thought Vegas was a shoe-in for that career, but he actually got into construction.
With a family to raise Vince wound up working for the Kroger Company who offered benefits. He worked as a specialist repairing delis — he would go in, clean them up and rebuild them and go on to the next one.
At one point Vince decided to change careers and was offered an opportunity to become a mortgage broker in Kingman. He started on the ground floor in the file room and moved up to loan processing and then the 2008 recession hit. He went home to Vegas while the company was in flux and actually got the word that he was laid off on his answering machine.
It is said you can’t keep a good man down, so Vince made a new plan in 2015 and wound up in the White Mountains. His first job was at Eddie’s Country Store cooking in the cafe for two years. Along side that job, being an avid wilderness survivalist, he did some work promoting a local military surplus and was their head instructor for survival training.
Another opportunity — again a cooking gig — appeared at the Lion’s Den. You often heard in the community about the “killer burgers” at The Den, and it was Vince who was making them, he says about 150,000 of them during his three years there. Still, wanting to be his own man he made a business plan and gave his notice — and the owners made him promise to stay through Thanksgiving last year to deep fry the turkeys.
“They didn’t trust anybody else to do it,” he said, “and they still miss me.”
Life is about having a Plan B. Vince’s business plan fell through and he was telling his good friends, Joel and Rael Young of Sweetpeas CBD Infusions, what happened. They invited him to share space with them at their business which is across the street from the Safeway Plaza in Pinetop-Lakeside.
On Dec. 13, implementing Plan B, Vince signed a one year contract with the Youngs and set up shop.
Though most people are leery of starting a business on the Mountain in the winter, Vince’s survivalist skills kicked in and are allowing him to lay the groundwork to be in full swing by the time the summer visitors arrive.
Vince calls his food “Comfort-Gourmet Cuisine.” Crockery Cafe captures your taste buds and has you coming back for more.
Though his space is limited, he makes the most of it. Crockery cooking, done fresh right before your eyes – is fresh daily. His 4-cheese grilled cheese, Monte Cristo, Rubens, his French onion soup, air fryer fries and Italian and Mediterranean dishes are all his own creations. And, there are others.
Of course, as the 2020 award winner of the White Mountain Chili Cookoff, he serves his chicken chili verde on Wednesday.
Listing his menu daily on his Facebook page, he even lets you know when he is running low on his specials so you won’t be disappointed, or can hurry up and get there before it’s gone. Ask for something special and he is likely to give it a try for you.
He will eventually settle on 10-12 menu items and even have a “Grab & Go” section, sure to be a summer hit. He will eventually add some refrigeration so he will be able to add other things to the menu.
Proudly Vince said a Cuban family came in and ate his Cubanos and raved about their authenticity. Six ladies reserve a space with him every other week, and though each of their tastes is different, he manages to satisfy each of their palates. Vince’s goal is to keep them coming back. Sincere service and quality is his aim.
“If a person comes in for a third visit, that customer is yours for life,” said Vince.
To his goal of adding things a little bit at a time, Vince has already had Blue Tattoo in to play for guests which adds to the bright and colorful ambiance of the Crockery.
Right now the Crockery Cafe is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday seems to be his slowest day and may be the day Vince chooses to take off.
As for now, Vince is married to the Crockery and says, “At the moment I am tired, but happy.”
Just so there is no confusion, there is another Vincenzo D’Angona in town – he’s Vince’s son and he is at Pinetop Brewery.
The Crockery Cafe is located at 43 W. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside. And, be sure and bring cash because he doesn’t take credit cards.
