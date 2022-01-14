Her mother is an organist, pianist and violinist with the White Mountain Symphony Orchestra. Her father is also a member of the Symphony Orchestra, where he plays the trumpet. So it’s no surprise that, at a very young age, Kerstin Tenney began playing music – first the piano, and then the violin, which became her life’s calling.
At the age of 13, she began studying violin with Clarence Shaw, who was director of the Silver Creek Orchestra (now the White Mountain Symphony Orchestra). She remembers that at one point, she had not been practicing and she could tell that Shaw was not happy. She says she went home that night and wrote on a little piece of paper that she was committed and was going to be practicing.
When she went to her lesson the following week, Shaw told her, “Well, I can tell you decided to become a violinist!” She wrote those words down as well, and still has them in a drawer in Arizona. From that point on, she says, she devoted herself to the violin.
Tenney, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended school in Snowflake-Taylor. She went on to attend Northern Arizona University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in violin performance. She earned her master’s degree in violin performance at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Today, as a professional violinist, she has played with world-famous orchestras; she has played at Carnegie Hall, and been to Vancouver, Canada, Toronto, California, Ohio and all over the United States. She has played in Germany with the Berlin Philharmonic – which was “the most amazing experience,” she said.
Since 2008, she has played as a member of the Orchestra at Temple Square, which accompanies the Tabernacle Choir.
“When I first started, I was sitting in the hall looking up at the choir and the organ pipes and just thinking, ‘How did a girl from Taylor, Arizona end up here?!’ it’s amazing to hear that incredible wall of beautiful sound.”
Now, she is working on a project of her own: a solo violin album – as yet unnamed – with some of the best composers, directors and producers in the world, including Natan Cole, first associate concertmaster for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, as well as Simon Kiln, a producer who spent 25 years working at Abbey Road Studios and edited the music for Lord of the Rings. She is also working with Michael Karcher-Young, assistant conductor for the English Symphony Orchestra who is also her pianist, and Donald Fraser, composer.
This project has, for her, been a ten year-long dream that began when she visualized making an album about light.
“I had an idea about ten years ago to make a CD about light,” Tenney said. “Light is, I think, something that’s very special to me, that I’ve really needed in my life. I feel like there’s been times when my path has been lighted for me. I’m happy because of light, even when things are hard. I want to share this knowledge or gift with the world, because every single one of us has hard things in our lives. I want people to know there’s a way for them, even when everything else is dark.”
At Kiln’s suggestion – and in keeping with the theme of “light” for her album – Tenney flew to Monmouth, England, to record at Wyastone Hall.
“Simon thought that because the nature of this is light, it would be best to record in a church or a hall,” she explained. “We ended up choosing Wyastone Hall, which is such a beautiful, beautiful place. And I thought it would be cool to record in another place, another country, just to kind of gather light from people in a different part of the world. And so it’s interesting that that is what is happening.”
With sixteen tracks commissioned for her album – including pieces for solo violin, and piano and orchestra – she recorded the first half in England in November, 2021. She is planning to go back to record the second half next month with the English Symphony Orchestra.
Tenney said she loves classical music, and that Brahms is her favorite composer. She loves orchestra music and said she’s happiest when she’s playing. It’s when she feels the most free, she said. Over the past several years, she said, she’s learned that she loves playing Irish fiddle music.
“I really have a fun time with that,” she said.
When asked how she makes music about something as intangible as light, Tenney said, “That’s been so fascinating for me to think about.”
She feels, she said, as though there have been times in her life when “my path was lit up for me, and I’m like, ‘Okay, this a way forward — this is how you can move forward and progress and get out of difficult situations; this is how you can grow.’ It’s been really amazing to see, through the last ten years, how I’ve been led to ask these incredible composers and this amazing producer to work with me. It’s given me the courage to do things that maybe would have seemed impossible.”
The way she plays to imitate light, she says, is to “feel the warmth of light, like sunshine. I try to imitate it with a clear sound, a pure sound, to make it as clear as possible. I try to imitate this sense of light. When I feel these impressions of light, it’s something that’s been very direct. And if you look at a sunbeam, you see how the edges of the sunbeam just lights up. And I want to imitate that sense in my playing. I try to embed that in my music as I play.”
She is self-producing the album, and has a Kickstarter fundraising link on her website, www.kerstintenney.com, for anyone who would like more information about her, or to donate to help with costs of making the album.
She also has a YouTube video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_atMVm9SK_Y, where she explains her project and her fundraiser.
If all goes well, Tenney said, she anticipates that the album will be released in the fall of this year.
