Restrictions on voting continue to make their way through the Arizona legislature, as similar bills adopted by other states have caused a national furor.
Some 22 Arizona bills would place new restrictions on voting, including changes in the mail-in voting system used by roughly 80% of voters.
Similar changes enacted in Georgia have triggered a national debate, along with sharp criticism by some corporations — including Atlanta-based Coca Cola and Delta Airlines. The criticism by Delta of the Georgia voting changes prompted state lawmakers to revoke millions of dollars worth of tax breaks enjoyed by the home-town air carrier.
Both parties have sent out a host of fundraising appeals using apocalyptic language about the effects of such voting law changes. Democrats have portrayed them as an attempt to suppress the votes of young people and minority voters — who typically have much lower turnout rates but are also more likely to vote for Democrats. Republicans have mostly presented the restrictions as an effort to reduce the chance of voter fraud.
The state lawmakers who represent Rim Country and the White Mountains have consistently supported those restrictions, assert that voter fraud was widespread in the last election although judges dismissed eight different lawsuits claiming voter fraud. However, Rep. Brenda Barton, Rep. Walt Blackman and Senator Wendy Rogers have all supported increased restrictions.
Interestingly, research suggests that both sides are likely overstating the stakes. No studies have documented a higher rate of voter fraud when it comes to mail-in voting or things like automatic voter registration. On the other hand, some recent studies have shown that the embrace of mail-in voting in 2020 had a modest impact on voter turnout – and provided little advantage to either party.
The Arizona bills likely to make it through the Republican-dominated legislature include SB 1485, which would drop from the early voting rolls anyone who didn’t vote in two, consecutive federal elections. In addition, SB 1713 would require people to write a voter verification number or a driver’s license number on the outside of a mail-in ballot, in addition to signing the envelop.
Some 80% of Arizona voters currently rely on mail-in ballots, most of them on the permanent early voter list — which means they automatically receive a ballot in the mail weeks before election day. Studies have uncovered no increase in voter fraud involving mail-in ballots. However, people who use mail-in ballots are more likely to have their ballot thrown out because they forget to sign the envelop, return the ballot too late or because their signature doesn’t appear to match the signature on their voter registration card.
Other Arizona bills would forbid the use of private money to help conduct elections, make it a felony for local elections officials to change any state-established deadlines, forbid same-day voter registration, give the legislature more power to set aside election results, require the notarization of mail-in ballots, mail ballots to people not on the early-voting list and others. Some bills have already died in committee, some continue to advance.
The array of voting changes in Georgia would impose a host of changes — some of which might increase voter turnout.
For instance, the new legislation in Georgia would require places with long lines at the polls to increase the number of polling places as well as expand Saturday early voting.
Other changers might make it harder to vote by mail or find an election day polling place. Provisions would give voters less time to ask for a mail-in ballot, impose new ID requirements for mail-in ballots, reduce the number of ballot drop boxes, ban mobile voting centers, expand early voting in small counties but probably not urban counties, prevent anyone from offering food or water to people in line to vote, make it harder to cast a vote at the wrong polling place and give the legislature more control over county elections officials and the state elections board.
However, studies have suggested that making it more convenient to vote through things like automatic mail-in voting might have less impact than commonly assumed.
Some studies suggest early voting, mail-in voting and other convenience changes have a bigger impact on well-educated, high-turnout voters than on young people and minorities or people who normally don’t vote.
Consider the results of a series of studies by researchers from Stanford University and elsewhere.
• The expansion of mail-in voting in California, Utah and Washington increased overall voter turnout by about 2%, with no discernable advantage for either party, according to the study led by Andrew Hall, a political science professor at Stanford. claims that vote-by-mail fundamentally advantages one party over the other. “Claims that vote-by-mail fundamentally advantages one party over another appear overblown. In normal times, based on our data at least, vote-by-mail modestly increases participation while not advantaging either,” Hall and his co-authors wrote in the paper.
• Colorado adopted automatic mail-in voting in 2013. In the next five elections, turnout increased by about 9 %, according to a study by Stanford Political scientists Adam Bonica and Hakeem Jefferson. Turnout increased the most among voters younger than 30 as well as blue-collar workers, voters without a high school diploma and voters of color – which includes core demographics for both parties.
• Mail-in ballots cast by African Americans, Latinos, first-time voters and young voters were much less likely to get counted in Florida in 2020, generally because of things like forgetting to sign the outside of the envelop, according to a study by the Health Elections Project led by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The findings suggest a party relying more on mail-in balloting than voting at the polls may actually lose more votes as a consequence.
(1) comment
Please, Don’t screw up the Arizona permanent early mail in voting system we have because it is way cool, efficient, secure and most of us use it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.