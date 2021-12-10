Walking Down Ranch veterans ready to celebrate Christmas

She may not look like Santa Claus, but to the veterans and their children and families — that’s who she is.
Maggie Heath, executive director of Walking Down Ranch, has been “making Christmas” for veterans and their loved ones for years, and this year is no different.
On Christmas morning, the little village of veterans, former residents, their loved ones and Walking Down Ranch employees and volunteers will gather around the Christmas tree at the Veterans Outreach Center to open gifts and make merry. Until then, the “middle building” at Veterans Village is a North Pole workshop of Christmas-in-the-making; Christmas wrapping paper and gift tags cover the main table inside, and bags and bags of gifts to be wrapped fill every space of Heath’s office.
There will be 13 children at the tree this year, and every child will receive four gifts, while the veterans will receive anywhere from two to four.
At 1 p.m. or thereabouts — Heath admits that things don’t always run on time — there will be a prime rib dinner, and in the afternoon, a White Elephant exchange, where recipients will trade and barter for wrapped gifts with “mystery” contents.
“It makes the whole day full,” Heath said, “so nobody has to be sad or alone on Christmas.”
She has 18 cabins in Veterans Village, and she filled the last available one on Tuesday morning.
“We have one lady, three couples, and the rest are all single men,” she said.
It’s been an eventful year for Walking Down Ranch and Veterans Village.
In September, the organization moved its thrift shop from the space that is now the home of the Outreach Center into its current location at 1632 W. White Mountain Blvd., with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Veterans Outreach Center opened, giving vets a place to look for jobs, housing, request their military documents or apply for benefits, using one of four computers available to them there.
Last month also, Heath paid off the Walking Down Ranch building that is the core of Veterans Village.
“It was $575,000, and we paid it off in three years and ten months,” she said.
She praises the White Mountain community for its generosity to the Veterans complex — the people and businesses who donate gift certificates, money and services to help defray the costs of running such a multi-faceted program.
“We have individuals that will bring in bags of food,” she said. “This community is a blessing to us.”
For Christmas, she tries to get the veterans gifts they want or need.
“We ask them what they want for Christmas,” Heath said, “and they give us a Christmas list.”
And what does she want for Christmas?
Ideally, she would like people to consider donating their state tax credits to the organization.
The Arizona Tax Credit program allows individuals to choose where — or to whom — their tax dollars go. You donate the amount — or some of it — to a charity of your choice, meaning you pay the same total you would otherwise pay to the state in taxes, giving you control over where your money is used. Walking Down Ranch is approved to receive donations under the AZ Qualified Charitable Organization designation. Individuals may donate up to $400 of their state tax credit, while married couples may donate up to $800. Donations may also be used as a federal income tax deduction, making it a win-win for everybody.
