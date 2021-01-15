SHOW LOW — A man with three felony arrest warrants out of California led police on a foot chase before being caught.
Gregory C. Crumpler, 42, hometown unknown, was arrested on warrants out of the Mendocino County Superior Court, California, for making terrorist threats, weapons violations and for a probation violation warrant with no bond, meaning immediate arrest.
Crumpler was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation in the 300 east block of the Deuce of Clubs around 4 p.m. Jan. 6.
Police said he fled on foot when officers were questioning him and that he appeared to be armed after he ran from officers.
A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) pursued Crumpler on foot, reportedly catching him a short distance later and taking him into custody without further incident.
