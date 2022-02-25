HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman issued a press release outlined below about calls for service in the unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon which are provided law enforcement services by the NCSO. The release covers the time period from Sunday, February 6, 2022, through Saturday, February 12, 2022. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
On February 8, 2022, Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Bushman Avenue in Joseph City, for reports of an individual causing a disturbance. Marco Dixson Jr. (age not provided) of Joseph City, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, Assault/Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Domestic Violence.
On February 10, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail for a report of damage to jail property. Basil Kaliym Harris Assing (35) of Sun Valley, was charged with Destruction to Public Jail.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On February 6, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Chevelon Road in Heber for a disorderly call. After Deputies spoke with the individuals involved, Richard Hernandez (32) of Overgaard, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Disorderly Conduct/Fighting.
On February 10, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 at milepost 307. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Dino Duke Adams (29) of California, was arrested for DUI Drugs.
On February 11, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mogollon Drive and Country Club Drive in Overgaard. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Sebastian Kolbe Bautista (23) of Phoenix, was arrested for DUI to the Slightest Degree.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lakes
No significant activity.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
No significant activity.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On February 10, 2022, Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Stix Road in Lakeside for a disorderly call. Deputies spoke with the individuals involved, and Sarah Powers (38) of Lakeside, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.
On February 12, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of Vallery Lane in Lakeside for reports of a disturbance. Deputies spoke with the individuals involved. Fernando Bazan (34) of Lakeside, was arrested for Assault/Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence. Shawnee George (35) of Show Low, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for Criminal Damage/Domestic Violence and Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Sheriff’s advisory
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
Help us keep your community safe.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc.
Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.