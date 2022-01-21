White Mountain Audubon Society January Field Trip

Though the White Mountain Audubon Society (WMAS) has completed their monthly programs until April, monthly field trips continue and are limited to 10 people. To find out if you can be one of the lucky 10 to enjoy this Saturday’s birding adventure, you must call before 6 p.m. tonight.
As shared in the WMAS monthly newsletter, “The Osprey Overlook,” Rob Bettaso, field trips leader and newsletter editor, confirms that winter can be a great time for birding in the White Mountains.
In his “Out on a Limb” article, he wrote, “During our cold months, the waterfowl are better represented (species-wise) than they are during our warm season. The same applies with our diurnal raptors; and Bald Eagles, in particular, become much more numerous. We have about as many sparrow species in winter as we do in summer, unless you count each subspecies of junco; in which case, the number of different sparrow/junco species are much higher in winter. Otherwise, we lose more migrants to the southern climes than we gain from northern visitors wintering here in the White Mountains.”
Bettasp also reported that the Dec. 18, 2021 field trip only brought out a “few brave souls” for the chilly outing to Big Springs pond and Walnut Creek. It was not in vain though because they saw about two dozen bird species which included up close views of Hooded Mergansers and several other species of waterfowl.
Jon Orona, an avid birder who works for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, will lead this Saturday’s two hour easy-walking morning hike.
Should you not make the top 10 for the Jan. 22 outing, there will be eleven more. Call 928 368-8481 and details will be provided as to when and where the group will meet.
