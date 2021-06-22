SHOW LOW – Now is the time to enter Pet Allies’ third-annual raffle, the White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck.
Cost is $5 to enter and you could win $2,500, $1,000 or $500. Purchase a raffle entry at Jill Tinkel State Farm, Pet Allies clinic or shelter, or just go online to www.PetAlliesAz.org/duck.
Your purchase will go to save sweet animal lives at the shelter. The drawing will consist of 5,000 rubber ducks in a simulated pond with three winning ducks. Come out to the event at the shelter at 2 p.m. on July 4 and see how it’s done. The shelter is at 1321 N. 16th St. in Show Low.
Who are Pet Allies?
Pet Allies operates a no-kill shelter and offers deeply discounted and free spay and neuter services at its clinic, which is a hugely expensive venture.
Pet Allies originally began in 1996 as Arizona Animal Wildlife League of the White Mountains, Inc. with a goal to assist the local Humane Society in Lakeside. Most of the funding came from yard sales, bake sales, and adoption fees.
A unified board was elected in 2003 and the organization changed its name to Pet Allies, Inc. They then got to work on an aggressive spay and neuter program. Grants were obtained, and a thrift store opened and began bringing in regular year-round income. The organization saved around 150 animals a year, while also spaying and neutering close to 1,000 each year.
Promoting spay/neuter as the main way to address senseless animal deaths at overwhelmed local shelters was a driving force. In 2007 Pet Allies moved its thrift store to a more visible location. Things began to happen quickly and a year later, with the help of a generous grant, the building was remodeled, and the clinic began operations. Veterinary costs were drastically reduced though the ability to manage their own clinic rather than pay for outside services for medical needs of shelter and foster pets.
Pet Allies partnered in 2012 with the city of Show Low and began to operate its Animal Control Shelter. When they took over, the animal control shelter euthanasia rate was the standard 90%, however Pet Allies was determined to change that and now operates at a 96% save rate, which makes it an official no-kill shelter.
As a part of the overall goal to stop pet overpopulation, the clinic began to offer wellness services, minor surgeries, dental cleanings and vaccinations as a means to serve the pets of low-income families. They also offer a modest offset to the subsidized fees charged for spay and neuter to those who qualify.
Pet Allies’ shelter takes in all strays from the city of Show Low, attempts to serve those who live within the city of Show Low wishing to surrender a pet, as well as other communities as space allows. A waiting list is maintained for the shelter, taking in somewhere in the area of 1,000 pets a year.
Construction on the new Pet Allies shelter was completed in February and the offices and animals are now located at 1321 N. 16th Street, Show Low.
You can help
Besides choosing to be a rubber duck adoptee, you can always volunteer. Volunteers are key to Pet Allies’ ability to offer the many services and programs to the community. Volunteers are always needed at the clinic, shelter and community events such the White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck.
See you at the White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck!
