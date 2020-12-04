White Mountain Hospice knows the meaning of giving

LAKESIDE — Anyone who has ever read Louisa Mae Alcott’s “Little Women,” knows that the March family had their share of difficulties, truly most notable at Christmastime. Daughter Jo said, “Christmas won’t be Christmas without any presents.” And, those words have inspired many a soul to ensure that everyone has a present at Christmastime, if at all possible. Such it is with the White Mountain Hospice Foundation (WMHF) whose members voted this week to open their checkbook to the two hospice entities on the Mountain.
The WMHF holds only one fundraiser a year, their annual September golf tournament which raises the funds needed to accomplish their mission which states, “Committed to fulfill special wishes that will enhance the quality of life for those that we serve.” And, as is the case for most events this year, the fundraiser was cancelled due to COVID-19, but their mission was not.
Throughout the year WMHF is called upon by assisted living facilities, medical transportation services and different businesses on the Mountain for financial aid for those in hospice. Whether the person is a patient of hospice or not, the WMHF helps provide for needs a family may have difficulty covering while caring for their loved one. The needs are many and they vary, ranging from groceries, utilities, car repairs, replacement of a refrigerator or even for transportation for a relative to visit their terminally ill loved one.
To date, according to Treasurer Cindi Hosley, “We have spent just over $15,000 for specific services here on the Mountain in 2020. WMHF money is used only for families up here on the Mountain. This year alone we have helped out twenty-two families in their time of need.”
With funds still in the checkbook, members felt that the best way to help out in this unusual year was to give $2,500 each to Accord Hospice and Compassus Lakeside who know first-hand the needs of those in their care.
In addition to reviewing regular requests at their monthly board meeting, more urgent requests are addressed by the board via email. Additionally, the board strives to learn and understand any issues faced by the terminally ill and their families. They work closely with the nurses and social workers of hospice.
WMHF is a Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO Code 22118) which means a person can deduct their donation on their state taxes. More information about WMHF can be found at https://www.whitemountainhospicefoundation.org.
