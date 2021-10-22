CHANDLER — The White Mountain Independent received many awards Oct. 9 at the Arizona Newspapers Association 82nd Annual Meeting and Fall Convention that took place at Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino.
The White Mountain Independent’s advertising staff was awarded first place for general excellence in Division 2, against all newspapers in the state with a circulation of 3,500 to 10,000 subscribers in the ANA’s Excellence in Advertising Contest 2021.
A first-place award also went to the Independent for best black and white ad built by staff members Tauni Russell and Shannon Bryant for Q Country Business Best Friends in division 2 and 3 combined.
Tauni Russell and Shannon Bryant were also awarded first place in the best color ad in division 2 for their advertisement for Navajo County.
The Independent advertising staff also received first place for best special section “Think Pink — Breast Cancer Awareness” in division 1 and 2 combined.
Second place awards went to the Independent for most effective use of paid small space created by Tauni Russell and Rick Nathan for J&T Wildlife Outdoors.
Third place was awarded to Tauni Russell, Erika Lovegrove and Rick Nathan for best online ad created for Show Low Ford — Christmas Wishes.
On the editorial side, the Independent garnered three awards in the ANA’s Better Newspapers Contest.
Former Staff Writer Laura Singleton was awarded second place in investigative reporting for her stories on “St. Johns parents concerned that children were sexually active at school” and best online coverage of breaking news for her report on “Online school with a side of snow.”
Editor Jim Headley received a third-place award for best feature photograph titled “Having a Bad Day.”
Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades. Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com
