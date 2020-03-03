NAVAJO COUNTY — Maybe it’s not abuse.
But it sure is neglect.
That’s the message residents of White Mountain Lakes delivered to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors, which doubles as the district board of an improvement that runs the lake around which several subdivisions are based.
“There’s definitely a missing link when it comes to information being released,” said resident Teresa Dwyer. “Each of you took an oath to be on the board of the White Mountains Lake District – my understanding is that you’re required to have quarterly reports, but it was up to 11 months on one occasion where there were no quarterly reports or information given.”
The supervisors recently approved a zone change for a 126-acre RV development right next door to the 268-acre lake that the existing 3,300 parcel owners pay an annual fee to use. Residents showed up to protest that development, saying the development will increase traffic, parking problems and crowding on the lake and docks. The development could add as many as 400 residents on busy weekends in the summer months, when the lake is already crowded, said residents.
Recently, the residents spoke during the public comment portion of the Supervisors meeting in Holbrook. They questioned a proposal to hire a consulting firm to manage the lake.
Because the residents were speaking during the public comment period about an issue not on the agenda, the open meeting law precluded the board from discussing the issue or responding to the comments.
However, Supervisor Daryl Seymore asked the county staff to look into the complaints and report back to the board at a future meeting on the issues raised.
Dwyer said the board has not communicated with the residents, posted minutes of meetings or issued required reports. The residents have mostly had to rely on postings on an unofficial Facebook page to keep track of what’s happening.
Resident Penny Stegeman said, “What’s happening now is unacceptable. There is a break in the link, possibly with the administrator not doing the job she was hired for. Is that a lack of hours because she’s part-time? We’ve got private residents going to get quotes on repairs for the docks. Why is a private citizen negotiating on behalf of the county? Where was this in any quarterly reports? Is there a cost analysis being done? I have so many questions, but there’s a lot of bad information floating around out there.”
In the end, Seymore thanked the residents for their comments. “I would like to recommend that we either open up a study session to be brought up to speed or have a meeting at White Mountain Lake,” he said.
