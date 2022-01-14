That’s the gist of the quarterly report to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week on how things stand at the White Mountain Lakes Recreation Improvement District.
The management of the Show Low lake surrounded by high-end homes has sometimes bedeviled the board of supervisors — with fierce neighborhood complaints about the management.
The Board of Supervisors hired Mark Honberg to run the improvement district, which remains under the county’s nominal control because the county originally set up the district.
Residents had complained for years about management of the lake, which draws weekend crowds in the summer and remains a treasured amenity for the homeowners.
Honberg detailed a whole series of meetings and improvements — including the problems posed by the wild fluctuations in the lake level caused first by a severe drought and then by a summer monsoon season that produced two or three times the normal rainfall.
Honberg said at one point the water level dropped several feet below the minimum size — leaving it shrunken and stagnant. However, a monsoon flood on July 22 raised the water level by 15 feet in two days.
The water level has since stabilized at nine feet and Honberg’s negotiating an update in the contract with the irrigation district, which controls the water level.
Otherwise, the report consisted of a cheerful list of improvements. That included the repair of docks, parking lot improvements, new bouys and picnic tables, a new website, regular newsletters, Facebook postings, kayak rentals, signs, removal of a dead tree by the boat ramp and even new T-shirts for the staff.
None of the residents who have previously complained about management put in comments or showed up for the meeting — either in person or via the Zoom connection.
Supervisor Jason Whiting complimented Honberg on the presentation.
“The community wanted better communication. You’ve done a great job. Part of that was communication with the board,” said Whiting.
Meanwhile, Whiting noted that state Rep. Walt Blackman has agreed to carry a bill in the Legislature that would allow the county to turn over responsibility for the district to a board elected by the homeowners.
“This presentation helps us in preparation for the budget that’s coming up so we can decide where to go with it,” Whiting added.
The county’s current fiscal budget includes $175,000, which comes from a property tax assessment limited to the surrounding homeowners.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
