LAKESIDE —Accepting the White Mountain Nature Center’s invitation for The Great Birdhouse Challenge, eight community nature lovers put their creative abilities to work and entered the contest.
Those entering were Mosty Bauer, Jo Kelly, Patrice DeRosier, Mary Gray, Judi Bassett, Barbara Delgado and Cathy Purvis. There were three categories judged; Most original, Best Use of Natural Materials and Judge’s Choice.
Pictured, (left), is Barbara Delgado of Show Low whose entry won for Best Use of Natural Materials and Judge’s Choice.
Delgado only began making birdhouses this summer and Gray began her venture of making 55 birdhouses while secluded in a small dwelling in Minot, South Dakota.
Mary Gray of Overgaard, (right), won for Most Original.
Contest entrants paid a fee of $20 and will leave their creations to be auctioned off at WMNC’s Sept. 12 fundraiser, Happy Trails.
Disclosure: WMI Staff Writer Barbara Bruce was a judge for the event. Judge’s Choice Barbara Delgado.
