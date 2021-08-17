PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Saturday, Aug. 14 the community came out in droves to support the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Annual Barbecue at Charlie Clark’s Orchard.
The dinner, cooked by the posse – which they are serious about, included BBQ pork or chicken, corn, cole slaw, and beans, complemented by buns, drinks and ice cream. And, the posse ate their own cooking, so you know it is good. It was believed that nobody went home hungry.
Every August for around 40 years or so, the Sheriff’s Posse has put on their annual barbecue to help them raise money to support the things they do all year round. They are an all volunteer member organization with up to 50 people on their roster.
The first posse was formed in 1957 under the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and members included outfitters, hunters, cowboys, loggers, foresters and rangers who intimately knew the mountains and canyons of the White Mountains. Headquarters were later moved to Pinetop where they help out with search and rescues and community events.
