SHOW LOW – Validating that the White Mountains loves a social event, 60 guests, the majority dressed in Victorian attire, were seated for an afternoon of education and camaraderie amidst the backdrop of the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains’ (AAWM) gallery.
The Victorian cream tea fundraiser by the White Mountain Costume Guild (WMCG) for AAWM was a sold out event.
The WMCG’s co-presidents, Trudy Foland and Kitty Mason-Watts did not miss a single detail from the intricate table settings to the precisely timed and well organized fashion show.
Foland, organizer and narrator of the fashion show, and Watts, designer and creator of several of the gowns and the matching underpinnings and tailoring of others, provided an exquisite afternoon which echoed for an encore by all who attended.
The table setting was equal to any tea event one might find in a metropolitan area, and the sparkling cider and champagne, scones, chocolates, pastries and tea were perfect for the event. Participants were encouraged to bring their favorite tea cup but an array of china tea cups were for sale for those who wished to purchase them with the proceeds also going to AAWM.
Guests were able to socialize with others at their table while Pianist Jodi Flake provided background music which added to the ambiance of the event. Flake, a music teacher and 5th Grade teacher at Snowflake Unified School District, donated her talent.
Members of AAWM volunteered their time to decorate and to serve guests. AAWM Director Meg Mcdonald was also one of the models for the event.
Local resident Joe Skandera volunteered as the photographer for the event.
There were two event patrons, Martina Webster, chief executive officer of Dar Mar Production and CEO and owner of the Show Low Film Festival, and Barbara Bruce, as an individual and former AAWM board member.
With 20 gowns selected for the fashion show, presentation was divided into two parts, separated by a ten minute intermission that allowed guests one last chance to purchase raffle tickets and a chance for the silent auction Victorian gown to be given away.
This time period of the gowns is named after Queen Victoria of England since the fashions were current during her reign which was from 1837 to 1901.
Sixteen models were measured in advance and their gowns altered to fit. Four of the models wore a second gown and at the end of the event, a number of the gowns were offered for purchase.
Foland provided a narrative for each gown, first introducing the model who volunteered for the event, the year of the gown she wore, and an overall gown description that offered complete pattern details.
The WMCG is a sewing guild that enjoys sewing historical attire with a desire to give back to the community in ways such as the Victorian Cream Tea Fashion Show, their first fundraiser. Helping other organizations, they are able to wear their own creations, support a great cause, and provide a bit of education about sewing in general as well as the era represented for their fashion show. In the near future, they will be offering a four-part sewing series which will enable members to have more ladies wearing gowns they have created for next year.
Foland, co-founder for the Orange County Costume Guild in California, has been sewing historical attire for over 15 years with an emphasis on historical accuracy. She is also a past member of the San Diego Costume Guild and attended Costume College in Los Angeles California.
Watts has been sewing for over 35 years. Her passion is the Renaissance, Victorian, and Regency Eras. She has been in multiple dress competitions for her historical gowns and has been an integral part of “Dickens On The Strand,” an annual holiday event in Galveston, Texas for over 20 years.
WMGC, which began last year, now has 127 members and is growing. They have a Facebook page and invite others interested in costumes to join them.
AAWM is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit with a gallery and gift shop which displays original works by local artists. As a destination for the arts, they offer workshops, classes, juried art shows and activities for kids and adults. AAWM is located in Show Low at 251 N. Penrod Rd.
FULL DISCLOSURE — Event patron Barbara Bruce is the arts and entertainment reporter for the White Mountain Independent and author of this article.
