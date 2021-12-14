The White Mountain Apache Tribe has landed a $3.3 million federal grant to upgrade its sawmill, which is already playing a key role in reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the White Mountains.
The grant, authorized under the CARES Act, will support 55 new jobs, protect 124 existing jobs and generate $30 million in private investment for the White Mountain Apache Timber Company (WMATCO) in Whiteriver, the US Department of Commerce said in a press release last week.
The money will pay for forklifts, log stackers and updated electronic controls — adding to other major improvements made in the past two years.
The announcement of the grant comes alongside passage of a bill that extends the deadline for funding remaining projects from the $8 billion worth of reservation CARES Act projects. The measure would provide another year to fund some $416 million worth of projects. Bureaucracy and the impact of the pandemic have stalled the awarding of grants far past the original timetables.
“I am sincerely glad to hear about this,” said Navajo County Supervisor Jason Whiting, a leader in the effort to spur forest restoration in the White Mountains. “The White Mountain Apache Tribe and this mill has been a meaningful part of the forest restoration going on in our area. We are pleased that they received the needed funding to allow them to invest into the mill and we are encouraged to hear that it will help provide jobs and additional treatments to the area.”
The White Mountain Apache mill has played an important role in both the reservation’s nationally regarded timber program and the viability of thinning projects across the White Mountains. The mill’s one of a handful of timber industry survivors which has supported more thinning and forest restoration projects in the White Mountains than any other area of the state.
The remaining local operations like WMATCO have become even more important now that the Forest Service has changed the focus for the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative (4FRI). The Forest Service spent a decade trying to find a major contractor to thin 50,000 acres a year. This year, 4FRI essentially abandoned that effort — and decided instead to build up local contractors while focusing on high-priority watersheds and thinning projects.
In the White Mountains, the effort will depend critically on a few sawmills, thinning contractors and the Novo Power biomass burning power plant in Snowflake. The Forest Service will budget $54 million a year to subsidize thinning projects and controlled burns in hopes of protecting forested communities like Show Low and Pinetop from town-destroying megafires like the one that destroyed Paradise, California. The shift in some ways represents a return to the approach of the White Mountains Stewardship Project, which thinned some 50,000 trees and created buffer zones credited with saving Alpine and Springerville from the Wallow Fire. In that case, the Forest Service provided a subsidy for thinning projects to cope with the tons of low-value biomass removed on each acre.
All of that makes the federal grants to bolster WMATCO even more significant. The mill has benefitted from near-record timber prices in the past year, spurred by supply chain problems, the pandemic and more recently a surge in new construction.
“President Biden has prioritized economic growth and opportunity on Tribal lands,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment will provide equipment updates needed to spur high-growth, value-added wood products businesses and good-paying jobs on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.”
“The forest products industry supports thousands of jobs for hardworking Arizonans and generates millions of dollars for our economy,” said Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek). “I’m thrilled to see much-needed CARES Act funding I worked to secure headed to support this important project, spur economic development, and create new jobs for tribal families.”
“Arizona’s rural and tribal communities were hit especially hard during the pandemic, and I’ve been working in the Senate since day one to ensure that they have the resources they need to recover,” said Senator Mark Kelly. “This grant will expand the productivity of wood products businesses and strengthen the White Mountain Apache Tribe’s local economy by getting folks back to work.”
The money came from the CARES Act, which included $1.5 billion nationally in economic assistance to cushion the impact of the pandemic on local communities. That included the Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) programs through the US Economic Development Administration.
The CARES Act also included a total of $8 billion in assistance for tribal governments, with reservations among the most hard-hit communities during the pandemic.
A year later, the American Rescue Plan Act provided an additional $31 billion for infrastructure needs for indigenous communities — including programs providing electricity, water and broadband on reservations — in addition to billions in other, smaller allocations.
A lot of that money has still not made its way to reservation communities. The distribution process proved so slow that Congress has had to extend deadlines for disbursing the money.
The most recent one-year extension came in the form of H.R. 5119, sponsored by Rep. O’Halleran and Alaskan Republican Rep. Don Young. The CARES Act became law in March of 2020, but the first grants didn’t go out until May of 2020. By then, the Navajo Nation was the nation’s COVID hot spot.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, bureaucratic red tape and disorganization within federal agencies forced tribes across America to go with no aid for over a month; during this time, the Navajo Nation in Arizona’s First Congressional District became the most concentrated COVID-19 hotspot in the nation, and tribes all across our state lost far too many elders, friends, and neighbors,” said O’Halleran.
Continued delays in allocating the full $8 billion threatened to deny tribal communities the remaining funds by the end of this month — nearly two years after passage of the act. The deadline gives the federal government another year to spend the money. That includes $16 million in unallocated money and $400 million in money awarded but not spent remains.
“Our bill ensures sovereign tribal nations have adequate time to allocate the monies they are owed to most effectively address and recover from this ongoing pandemic. I’m pleased to see this much-needed legislation pass the House today and urge the Senate to act on it without delay.”
The measure passed the House on a rare bipartisan vote. However, it still must make its way through the Senate.
