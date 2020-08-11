Navajo and Apache counties remain far from ready to open schools for in-person classes, according to the state pandemic benchmarks released last week.
After a long wait that has frustrated school officials, the state released three measurements for school boards to consider.
Many districts have already reopened to offer online classes. The state has barred in-person classes before Aug. 17, but left it up to school boards whether to offer on-campus classes after that date.
State Department of Health issued three benchmarks, but school boards remain free to not return to in-person classes whether or not the county hits the recommended measures. The Arizona Department of Health Services posted charts showing how each county’s doing, with the most recent averages dating back to July 19. Some counties may have improved in the two weeks since the benchmarks listed on the site.
So here’s how Apache and Navajo counties stacks up on the three recommended benchmarks as of July 19:
1) Recommendation: A two-week decline in new cases or less than 100 confirmed cases per 100,000 population.
Navajo County: Case counts remain far above 100 per 100,000, but have been declining in recent weeks. Navajo County’s cases per 100,000 stood at 374 for the week of July 5 but had declined to 151 the week of July 19. That’s still way above the 100/100,000 target — but the decline means the county meets that benchmark.
Apache County: Cases have fallen, but not for two weeks in a row. The Apache County case rate per 100,000 stood at 159 on July 5, 185 on July 12 and 146 on July 19. That’s still far above the 100 cases per 100,000 population, but the trends are in the right direction.
2) Recommendation: Two consecutive weeks with the share of positive tests remaining below 7% — which is a little higher than the standard of 5% used elsewhere.
Navajo County: The percentage of positive tests has declined, but not nearly enough. The percentage went from 21% on June 28, to 16% on July 12 and to 12.5% on July 19. That’s still far above the 7% standard, but moving in the right direction.
Apache County: The county doesn’t meet this criteria. The percentage of positive tests rose from 7.6 on June 21, to 11.5 on July 12 before falling to 9% on July 19.
3) Recommendation: Two weeks with hospital visits for COVID-like illness below 10%.
Navajo County: We might meet this criteria soon. The percentage of hospital visits by people with COVID-like symptoms has declined steadily, from 15% on June 28, to 11% on July 12 and finally 8% on July 19 – just below the benchmark. If that holds, Navajo County would meet two of the state recommended benchmarks.
Apache County: The county currently meets this criteria. The COVID-19 hospital percentage went from 9% on July 5, to 6.8% on July 12 and then to 6.6% on July 19.
The guidelines also included a second category in which schools might reopen for hybrid online and in-person classes. In that case, the county might not meet all the benchmarks but still bring students back for classes in a modified way, perhaps with a staggered schedule.
The state’s still leaving the decision on restarting in-person classes up to individual school boards. They’re free to ignore the benchmarks or continue with distance learning even if the county meets the recommended criteria.
Even if a district doesn’t opt to resume in-person classes on Aug. 17, the schools will still have to provide a safe place where students can study and get help. This state requirement has created major uncertainty and staffing issues. If teachers are all teaching distance learning classes, the district may have trouble finding people to supervise the unpredictable number of students who might show up for what amounts to academic daycare.
Districts that do offer in-person classes will also have to undertake an array of precautions according to the state mandate. That includes requiring faculty and students to wear masks, enhanced cleaning procedures, proper ventilation in classrooms and buses and monitoring absenteeism.
The guidelines don’t indicate whether schools should shut down and isolate or quarantine either individual classes or whole campuses in the event someone gets infected. In other states, schools immediately ran into problems when students and staff showed up infected — prompting disruptive starts and stops. The guidelines also don’t require testing, since the state remains critically short of test kits and the labs to process them. Many schools plan to administer daily temperature checks to try to identify possible cases, although about 40 or 50% of people infected with the virus will likely show few or no symptoms.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction said the on-campus services for children even if a school doesn’t have “in-person” classes represents a “safety net,” especially for children with special needs or counseling or mental health needs.
The district doesn’t have to provide classroom space for those students who show up needing a place to spend the day. Schools could use large facilities like gyms to allow for social distancing between students.
Payson has the added advantage of having provided each student with a Chromebook. This means students can work on their online classes, using the school as a wifi hotspot, perhaps with help from teacher’s aides and people supervising the student areas.
Even if schools reopen for in-person classes, parents can opt to continue with distance learning. “We know that some parents that are not going to be comfortable sending their kids back until there’s a vaccine or until there’s minimal spread,” said state health director Dr. Cara M. Christ, according to a story from Capitol Media Services.
Christ said she hopes most students will return for in-person classes. “We do feel it’s important to get kids back into the classroom,” for educational, emotional and social opportunities.
Hoffman, in a press conference announcing the benchmarks, acknowledged that schools trying to return to in-person classes might have a hard time finding enough teachers. Many veteran teachers have decided not to return if districts return too quickly to in-person classes. The teachers face a far higher risk of serious illness and death than the students, according to numerous studies.
Hoffman noted the state already has “a very severe shortage” of qualified teachers. In January, 20% of the teaching positions statewide were filled by teachers without the normal credentials or teaching on an emergency certificate.
