Here’s another item in the ‘count your blessings’ category.
Obviously, we love living in the White Mountains — with a ski resort, dramatic monsoons, snowmelt, lakes and trout streams.
But did you know all that runoff is propping up the value of your house?
If the White Mountains had the same problems with groundwater as almost all the other rural areas of the state — it would knock an estimated 12% off your home’s value, according to an unsettling new study.
The study by the non-profit organization “Business for Water Stewardship” shows a grim future for rural Arizona real estate in most areas — where water tables are dropping rapidly due to the drought and over pumping by industry — especially agriculture.
“The study confirmed that, especially in rural locations that are on wells, but also in rural locations that have municipal water supply, we can expect cost reductions associated with the value of those properties with ongoing depletion of groundwater levels and with ongoing drought,” said Todd Reeve of Business for Water Stewardship.
But the bad news for many rural areas could provide an economic boost to many towns in the White Mountains — with ample groundwater and more runoff than any other area of the state even during the drought. The water supply situation could prove a trump card for economic development officials here.
In areas like the Verde Valley and Yavapai County, water table problems have knocked an estimated $60,000 off the value of the average house, the study concluded.
In huge areas of the state, there’s no limit on groundwater pumping. Areas like Maricopa and Pima counties accepted groundwater management plans as the price of receiving Colorado River water through the Central Arizona Project.
But most of the rest of the state didn’t end up in an active groundwater management area. As a result, private landowners can pump as much groundwater as they want. Corporate farms near Kingman and Benson have irrigated thousands of acres with groundwater, sending well levels plunging. In many areas, the water table is already too deep for access by average homeowners.
The study specifically focused on the Verde Valley and the Upper Santa Cruz regions. These are areas that represent two different models for groundwater management.
Upper Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz County is part of an Active Management Area, or AMA, which has significant groundwater management tools in place.
The Verde Valley in Yavapai County is not part of an AMA, and neither is 80% of the state. These areas have unregulated groundwater pumping.
“Arizona is one of the only places in the Southwest, in the Colorado River Basin right now, where rural groundwater is difficult to manage because the state doesn’t offer or enable tools to manage that resource,” Reeve says.
Business for Water Stewardship says Arizona State Representative Regina Cobb is proposing legislation that would allow rural communities to collaborate and develop their own groundwater management strategies in the future. The Arizona legislature has rejected such measures repeatedly over the years.
The reduction of CAP deliveries by 500,000 acre feet this year and a projected 1 million acre feet next year has underscored the state’s drought problems.
