WHITERIVER — With the closure of schools through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, districts are making adjustments to deliver education and school meals Monday through Friday.
Districts are also formulating plans to keep high school seniors on track for graduation.
“… (S)chool closure is NOT a complete shutdown of school operations and instructional obligations to students,” wrote the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) in a press release issued earlier this week. “… staff are still expected to engage in work-related activities and students and families are expected to meet the instructional requirements of their teachers and schools.”
White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) schools face some of the same challenges as schools in Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Snowflake-Taylor. They also have households without internet service and families and students without computers.
“WUSD will continue efforts to provide instructional support via on-line resources and printed resources to meet the needs of all students and ensure that seniors stay on track with graduation requirements,” says interim district Superintendent Jennifer Plath.
WMAT teachers and administration are keeping pace. About 600 students per year attend the district which includes Cradleboard Elementary, Seven Mile Elementary, Whiteriver Elementary, Canyon Day Junior High and Alchesay High School.
“We are all trying to adjust to this new model of teaching,” Alchesay High School Principal Leeann Lacapa. “It’s s taken quite a bit of flexibility and patience from me and everyone else involved.”
Assignments by grade level
The parents of kindergarten - first grade students will find grade-specific topics to work on through the My NWEA Map Learning Path website.
The same program providers reading and math assignments for students in 2nd – 8th grades.
Secondary school teachers from 9th – 12th grades are assigning work to students through Google Classroom, which is the platform being utilized in most White Mountain school districts.
“We want students that have internet to use Google Classroom because the teachers use it already,” informed Lacapa in an interview with the Independent. “Students and parents can access the Google platform through their computer, laptop, XBOX, tablet Play Station 4.”
“A lot of it this process making sure parents and kids and parents know what’s available to them,” adds Lacapa. “Our website tells them how to login and helps parents understand and have access to the same place students login.”
Teachers on tap
Lacapa said WMAT teachers are available throughout the closure. “Teachers are available to students and parents through email and instant messaging,” she confirms.
Office staff can also be reached via phone from 1 p.m. to 3: 30 p.m. at 928-358-5690. “Staff is there to take calls and field questions and connect parents and students to whomever they need,” says Lacapa.
Picking up homework
If students need printed materials, they are available in front of Alchesay Beginnings Child Development Center (ABC Daycare) throughout the week. The Center is a child care public school based in Whiteriver.
The packets are also available for pick up and drop off (after completion) at the elementary school meal sites and the Canyon Day Junior High School meal site on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“The Whiteriver school district serves a lot of children whose parents work at the Indian Health Services (IHS) hospital. There are childcare services being offered so that parents and guardians can go back to work,” says Lacapa.
Special education (SPED) teachers are also making sure that the SPED students are receiving the supports they require directly in their homes when needed.
Alchesay senior class
Lacapa said that Alchesay High School has about 140 seniors.
“We are placing additional focus on ensuring that the senior class of 2020 is prepared to graduate on time and that the needs of exceptional students are met,” writes Whiteriver Unified School District interim Superintendent Jennifer Plath.
“If you are a senior expecting to graduate in May it is extremely important for you to continue working on competing courses,” advises the school website.
“We are trying to streamline things so that it’s not confusing for anyone,’ say Lacapa. “We are also working to help students at Cibecue, Carrizo, Cedar Creek and McNary access the same online information and packets.”
At-risk seniors
Right now, Lacapa says the district is making phone contacts to parents and at-risk seniors via the guidance counselor, dropout prevention coordinator and other staff members.
“We are focusing on the seniors that are a little more at risk,” adds Lacapa. “We are waiting on the state to provide us more information to keep the seniors on track and will implement that as well. During the interim, we are encouraging them to work on their credit recovery courses through the A+ system.”
School funding
“Schools will continue to be funded as if they were in session and staff will continue to be paid,” states states a press release issued by the Arizona Department of Education resently. They must:
Continue to deliver educational opportunities to the extent possible through remote learning and independent study, which may or may not include online learning or printed materials, among other options; Provide school meals; and Arrange for the supervision of students during ordinary school hours.
For more information about recent ADE press releases, visit www.azed.gov/.
