HOLBROOK — Navajo County Supervisor Jason Whiting’s passionate advocacy for forest thinning and sustainable logging and cattle grazing in the rural West this year earned him a new title: Supervisor of the Year.
The Coalition of Arizona-New Mexico Counties conferred the honor at the most recent Navajo County Board of Supervisor’s meeting.
Whiting has played a key role in advocating for the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative, the White Mountains Stewardship program and other efforts to revive the timber industry in Arizona to help thin the badly overgrown forests. He fears local communities may suffer the same fate as Paradise, California, which burned to the ground last year in a wildfire disaster that killed 85 people.
Whiting led the ultimately unsuccessful lobbying effort by the Eastern Arizona Counties Association aimed at convincing the Arizona Corporation Commission to require utilities it regulates to buy up to 90 megawatts of energy annually generated from burning biomass.
Nonetheless, he said the two-state honor came as a surprise. He initially assumed the New Mexico supervisor who told him about it was teasing him.
“Although I appreciate the honor, I am undeserving,” he said.
On the other hand, he said rural counties must remain proactive, since they’re often economic hostages of the federal government.
“Unlike some of the larger cities, we deal with the federal government on a daily basis. That’s why we have to unite with others to provide solutions,” he said.
The other supervisors at the meeting lauded Whiting’s efforts.
“Jason’s a very outgoing person,” said Supervisor Lee Jack whose district mostly covers the Navajo Reservation. “He’s also a jokester.”
County Manager Glenn Kephart said, “I suspect only his wife really knows how hard he works on these issues.”
Board Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger, whose district mostly encompasses the White Mountain Apache Reservation, said, “I agree, this should be awarded. It wasn’t a mistake,” she added, prompting a laugh.
After the meeting, Whiting talked about the status of the efforts to keep forest thinning efforts alive – which he said depends critically burning biomass from thinning projects to generate electricity. He and others continue to lobby the Corporation Commission to revisit its decision not to impose a mandate. Burning biomass costs about 50 percent more than solar or natural gas, which means utilities like Arizona Public Service (APS) have no financial incentive to contract for biomass without a regulatory mandate.
Without such a mandate, NovoPower in Snowflake could shut down in the next couple of years – crippling already faltering forest thinning efforts, said Whiting.
“We’ve been thinning 8,000 acres a year (in the White Mountains) and had ramped that up to about 16,000 acres a year. But we’re still way behind – since 4FRI is supposed to thin 50,000 acres a year. If NovoPower shuts down, we won’t even be able to thin 8,000 acres.”
He said rural representatives must convince urban lawmakers and officials that the watersheds that sustain them depend on expanding biomass power generation and restoration-based logging operations in the rural areas.
The cost savings in watershed production, infrastructure like power lines running through the forest, firefighting costs and the survival of rural communities adds up to far more than the excess cost of burning biomass.
“We have to say, ‘I’m willing to spend a dime to make a dollar,” concluded the supervisor of the year.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
