WHITE MOUNTAINS — Given how dry it is in our forests, the near record temperatures in Phoenix, and the hot days that have been cooking local communities this spring/summer in the White Mountains, it comes as no surprise that wildfire season has encamped itself in our neck of the woods and across the state.
That is why it is so important to obey any and all municipal, county, state and Forest Service fire restrictions and/or bans on any and all lands.
Fire does not confine itself to specific areas nor does it respect artificial boundaries like property lines.
When the season is upon us, anything can become a casualty.
“The bottom-line lesson is fire is dangerous,” Vernon Fire District Dave Niehuis recently said after a small brush fire near Vernon May 12. “Please be extremely careful. Please get a burn permit. Please notify us before and after you burn. Please follow the recommendations and check the weather. Don’t burn on windy days, don’t burn when humidity is low, don’t burn when temperatures are high. Follow all restrictions and recommendations.”
Firefighters all over Arizona, but especially in wildland interface communities like we have here in the White Mountains, know about a thing called being Firewise.
It is a program for making private (and even commercial) properties less prone to wildfire.
It is a nationwide effort to have homeowners themselves mitigate the threat of wildfire to their property, their lives, and the lives of others who live near them.
Creating a firewise property is not all that complicated.
It is basically clearing away any flammable vegetation and debris around homes and other structures that fire will not find it easy to spread in that area.
Property owners who adopt the firewise way of living will need to clear debris, trash, weeds, and ladder fuels from their property as well as removing any trees within about a 30 foot radius of structures to make their property firewise to benefit everyone, including forest habitats and wildlife.
There have been no major wildfires here in the White Mountains so far this wildfire season.
But there have been a lot of illegal and abandoned fires and campfires as well as a number of roadside brush fires, mostly caused by unmaintained trailers or vehicles.
Of equal and no lesser importance as following all fire restrictions and making properties firewire is to always phone or otherwise contact local fire departments for a permit before doing any kind of burns.
It is far too easy for a wildfire to start if the person conducting the burn does not have enough water on hand should it be needed, or if the wind is too strong and it gets away from them before they can put it out.
Always get permission from the local fire officials before conducting any kind of monitored burn. And the operative word here is “monitored”.
Never leave a fire of any kind unattended and always make sure it is dead out and cold to the touch before relaxing even a little bit.
Remember, the life a person might save by following all the rules of living in wildfire prone lands could be their own or those of their families and loved ones.
And also remember that until the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed enough to reopen all forest lands completely, it would be wise to check with the Forest Service and with local governments to see which sites are open to the public and under what conditions or guidelines.
The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District offices can be contacted at 928-537-5100, the Pinetop Fire Department at 928-367-2199, the Snowflake-Taylor Fire department at 928-536-7103, the Vernon Fire District at 928-537-4895, and the Concho Fire Department at 928-337-2681.
The best way to find out about Forest Service fire restrictions and/or forest closures is to go to their website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf/.
