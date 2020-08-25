ARIZONA — Still burning?
What the heck?
Well, get used to it.
The monsoon has fizzled, temperatures have risen and the wildfire season has dragged on alarmingly — not just in Rim Country and the White Mountains, but all over the West.
Last week, monsoon storms that delivered more lightning than rain sparked a host of new fires to extend an already white-knuckle fire season. Normally, monsoon rains have by now doused northern Arizona, allowing the Forest Service to shift overtaxed crews out of state.
The Salt Fire in mid-week had consumed 2,800 acres two miles southeast of the junction of Highway 188 and 288. Inciweb lists a host of active fires throughout the state. Fires in Rim Country and the White Mountains include the 200-acre Teapot Fire, the 28,000-acre Blue River 2 fire, the 21,000-acre Cassadore Springs Fire, the 840-acre Griffin Fire, the 500-acre Rolls Fire, the 450-acre Bull Fire, and the 12,000-acre Wood Springs 2 Fire.
Studies show the wildfire season in the Southwest has doubled in length and the acreage burned has increased more than 10-fold since the 1980s.
The finding underscores the danger facing forested communities like Show Low, Payson, Pinetop, Pine and others. One national study found those four communities face a greater risk of a mega-fire than did Paradise California, where a blaze destroyed most of the community and killed 85 people before they could flee.
Fortunately, Payson recently adopted a Firewise brush-clearing code designed to thin brush and prevent the embers from a nearby crown fire from setting many houses on fire all at once. The town still has not adopted a Wildlands Urban Interface building code to require fire resistant materials and design for new construction, but is expected to soon consider a building code modeled on those adopted already by Prescott and Flagstaff.
However, Show Low, Pinetop, Pine and most other forested towns have neither a Firewise nor a WUI building code.
So consider two recent studies on both the rising danger posed by megafires in the Southwest and strategies to reduce that danger.
Wildfire season increases
So here’s the bad news: The fire season’s getting longer, the number of fires have exploded and the size of fires has increased dramatically, according to a 40-year study of wildlife trends in the West.
The wildfire season in Arizona has more than doubled since the 1980s, thanks to higher spring temperatures, a less reliable monsoon, drought and the dramatic increase in tree densities and forest fuels.
Researchers from the University of California compared the total acreage burned each decade from 1983 to 2012 with the much more stable average before 1982, according to according to the peer-reviewed study by researchers from the Sierra Nevada Research Institute at the University of California, Merced.
The results were alarming:
• 1982-92: Fires +71%: Acreage burned: +42%
• 1993-2002: Fires +221%: Acreage +668%
• 2003-2012: Fires +462%: Acreage +1,266%
Thinning works
But wait – we’ve got good news too. Thinning projects like the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative can dramatically reduce the damage inflicted by even one of those terrifying mega-fire fires.
Thinning projects and controlled burns dramatically reduced tree death and forest damage during a 250,000-acre mega-fire in Washington state in 2014, according to a study by researchers from the U.S. Forest Service and the University of Washington published recently in the journal Ecological Applications.
The Carlton Complex fire blew up to 160,000 acres in a single day during the hot, dry summer, consuming 300 homes. Driven by 35-mile-an-hour winds in the midst of a drought, the fire produced a column of smoke 30,000 feet high and dropped embers miles from the flaming front.
The researchers compared tree death in thinned and unthinned areas. They found the mega-fire inflicted only modest damage on the thinned forest, which almost immediately began to recover. The fire killed almost every tree in the unthinned areas, which have mostly still not recovered.
“Some of the treatments measurably reduced fire impacts even under very hot, dry, windy conditions. Our results suggest that we increase or ‘restoration footprint’ – the proportion of forest area treated to reduce fuels — forests may become increasingly resilient to wildfires under a broad range of conditions,” said U.S. Forest Service researcher David Peterson.
The thinning projects had the most benefit on slopes not subject to strong, prevailing winds. The fire burned through ponderosa pine forests, so the results apply directly to the White Mountains and Rim Country, which are dominated by ponderosa pine.
That’s good news, since the Forest Service has embraced the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative, which hopes to use thinning and prescribed burning to reduce tree densities from about 1,000 per acre to more like 100 per acre on 2 million acres of ponderosa pine forests across northern Arizona.
But — wait for it — here’s the bad news.
Progress on 4FRI has been stalled for a decade, mostly due to the lack of a market for biomass — which accounts for about half of the material removed in a thinning project. The Forest Service did clear some 50,000 acres in the White Mountains after a decade of effort, mostly by providing a subsidy of $400 to $800 per acre to disposes of biomass. The White Mountains Stewardship Project is widely credited with saving Alpine and possibly Springerville from the Wallow Fire.
The Forest Service hopes 4FRI won’t require a subsidy, but a sequence of contractors has proven unable to solve the economic problem of the biomass.
