HOLBROOK — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the death of a 19-year-old man found with a gunshot wound.
A press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that Ryan Begay, 19, of Winslow, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound that happened near Territorial Road outside Winslow on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Begay was out shooting firearms in the area of Territorial Road, east of State Route 99, according to investigators and was leaning on the back of an open trunk. His friend, Angel Romero, 20, of Winslow, allegedly discharged a firearm he believed to be unloaded.
Friends at the scene quickly loaded Begay into a vehicle and applied pressure to the wound. The friends transported Begay to Little Colorado Medical Center for advanced medical treatment of his injuries but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the emergency medical providers. The involved parties contacted the hospital and immediately reported to law enforcement.
Deputies and detectives responded and initiated a criminal investigation into the shooting death of Begay. All parties that were present provided statements and evidence was collected.
The criminal investigation is presently pending but upon completion, will be submitted to the Navajo County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of potential criminal charges.
Sheriff Clouse and the entire staff would like to extend their sincerest condolences to the family of Ryan Begay.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.