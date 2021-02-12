SHOW LOW — All those little things that we use every day but don’t think about can be real luxuries for people who don’t have the same means or access. Toilet paper, wash cloths, tissue, handi-wipes, shampoo, conditioner, razors, combs, soap, cough drops, nail clippers, Band-Aids, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, socks, caps and mittens are examples of “the little things” that White Mountain Care Packages (WMCP) collects for those in need.
Now in its fifth year of service, WMCP, continues to collect, assemble and distribute more than 100 care packages a month. (Each package contains approximately 25 items that are new, unopened and ready for use.)
David Ziehe and Chi’na Marie started WMCP after they retired and became disabled.
“We weren’t ready to be put out to pasture yet and we saw people that needed help,” said Marie. “We inquired with Salvation Army and food banks in the area. While they had regular donations of clothing and furniture, they were still in need of non-food items.”
When the WMCP couple first began the program, they would pass out the care packages individually. As it progressed, they realized there was a huge need in the community for these items. It was a gap that wasn’t being met.
“It was very organic and amazing how the care packages grew,” said Marie. “But on our fixed income, we knew we weren’t’ going to be able to sustain the items to build the care packages on our own. So, David went out and talked to other organizations and businesses. Everyone was so generous and asked how they could help.”
That’s how the couple began the process of inviting the public to partner with them through donations and help with distribution of the care packages.
Shepherd’s Kitchen in Snowflake, First Baptist Church in Pinetop, St. Vincent de Paul in Pinetop, Salvation Army in Wagon Wheel, White Mountain Catholic Charities and about 16 total organizations help distribute the care packages.
“The end result is that we’ve helped a lot of people,” said Marie. “Any time we get really low on something, we pray to the Heavenly Father and without fail in four years, somebody has always stepped up. We we get a call or donation for what we need and we never went without. That’s a true story.”
To participate: Items may be dropped off at Hopeful Treasures, 1901 Deuce of Clubs in Show Low and Mountain Mobile Auto Glass in Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Snowflake. You can also call Ziehe at 928-358-7193 for pick up, or to make a financial donation. They also have a mail box, No. 215, at 650 N. Penrod Road, Show Low 85901.
