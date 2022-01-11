WMAT adopts CDC's updated guidelines on quarantine

WHITERIVER — The White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) passed a resolution on Jan. 5 which formally adopted the updated guidance on quarantine and isolation regarding COVID-19 from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
The Tribal Resolution was formally signed on Jan. 6 by Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood and Tribal Secretary Doreen T. Numkena and the WMAT Emergency Operation Center (EOC) issued a Public Health Notification on Jan. 7.
If a tribal member tests positive for COVID-19, they will isolate at home away from others for five days, regardless of their vaccination status. Those who are positive for COVID-19 also have the option of checking into the tribe’s Alternative Care Site for their quarantine/isolation period.
On the fifth day, if the individual does not have any COVID-19 symptoms, they are permitted to leave quarantine/isolation on day six but are to continue to wear a face mask on and off the reservation. If the individual still has COVID-19 symptoms on day five, they are to continue quarantine/isolation for five additional days, for a total of 10 days.
The Indian Health Service (IHS) created a “Note for Isolation/Quarantine/Work Release” for all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 at the Whiteriver Service Unit. The form provides all the relevant information on the dates and requirements regarding isolation/quarantine.
Household members of the COVID-19 positive individual also must also quarantine unless they test negative and are an essential worker or student or some other exception. Employers have the discretion to determine if their employee is deemed an essential worker or not. Essential workers or students will not be subject to isolation/quarantine as long as they continue to test negative.
On Friday, Jan. 7, WMAT EOC reported an increase of 78 new positive COVID-19 cases with 59 deaths to date. The number of vaccinated individuals receiving the primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine is at 11,145; the number receiving a second booster dose is at 10,652; and 3,911 have received a third booster dose. There are 1,487 who have received the Johnson & Johnson initial vaccine and 37 who have received the Johnson & Johnson booster.
The EOC updates the WMAT dashboard and posts it on their Facebook page each Monday through Friday. With the adoption of the updated CDC isolation/quarantine guidelines, the EOC worked over the weekend of Jan. 7 regarding the new way cases will be reported beginning Monday, Jan. 10. It is a transition from the old way of reporting and will look different.
WMAT is currently in phase one of their four phase “Revised Phase Reopening Plan” which was revised by the tribal council on Dec. 1. The four phases are emergency, phase one, phase two and phase three. Each successive phase may be entered after a minimum 14-days of downward trajectory or stable low counts of COVID-19 cases without activation of a shelter-in-place order. The “Reopening Plan” requires the automatic reinstatement of the emergency phase should a shelter-in-place order be activated at any time during the reopening process based upon the newly adopted COVID-19 shelter-in-place activation system. The “Reopening Plan” requires that the existing curfew and all precautionary measures remain in place throughout each phase of the Plan, including but not limited to: social distancing of six feet apart; mask wearing; wiping down commonly used areas; and frequent hand washing.
According to Whiteriver Indian Health Service Clinical Director and Infection Specialist Dr. James McAuley, who appeared on Lee-Gatewood’s Saturday Facebook livestream, a booster is not unusual. The way our immune system works is that it takes a primary and then some boosting. There are very few vaccines that do not require some boosting. The Hepatitis B vaccine requires a booster in six months; the measles vaccine and the shingles shot require a second shot as a booster for immunity; and a tetanus shot requires a booster every 10 years to boost immunity.
McAuley says that omicron is here. In Arizona most of the isolates now are omicron but it is looking like it is not going to be as severe and he believes it probably will have a very fast peak and then decline, hopefully in about four weeks or so. The bad news is that it is highly contagious and it is important to get vaccinated. Omicron tends to stick in the upper airway, in the nose and throat. The other variants settle deep into the lung which makes it harder to transmit it to others. With omicron when you speak or cough you are spreading more virus which is why we are seeing such great transmission.
“The good news is that if you are vaccinated and boosted, it is not likely that you will get real sick; you may catch it, but you most likely will just have a runny nose and sore throat and those sorts of things, but nothing life threatening,” said McAuley.
McAuley says that graphs regarding race and ethnicity shows that American Indian and Alaska natives have embraced vaccinations more than any other group in the United States. Whiteriver is at 71% for getting two doses of the vaccine while the U.S. is only at 61%, but Whiteriver is not doing as well on the boosters.
McAuly said the tribe has done great work, and from his point of view this has been the best community he has ever worked with in his career, but they are near the end of the race and he does not want to see them stop running.
With the recent amended “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding Pfizer and Moderna boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds, parents need to check with their medical provider regarding qualification for the booster.
McAuley said that if he has could say one thing, it is to get vaccinated; that is really the key.
