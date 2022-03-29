WMAT Chairwoman testifies before Senate Committe on Indian Affairs

WHITERIVER — White Mountain Apache tribal (WMAT) Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood headed to Washington on March 23 to testify before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs regarding Senate Bill 3168, relating to the Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010.
The Senate bill, introduced on Nov. 4, 2021, was sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and co-sponsored by fellow Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to modify the enforceability date for certain bill provisions and for other purposes.
The bill would extend the deadline from 2023 to 2025 for the Department of the Interior to publish a statement of finding required by the WMAT Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010.
In particular, the bill would repeal the settlement agreement on May 1, 2025, if the Department of Interior does not publish a statement of findings that specify that conditions have been fulfilled (including that Interior has entered into appropriate contracts for water rights) by April 30, 2025.
The late Chairman Ronnie Lupe attended the signing ceremony at the White House on July 30, 2013, for the historic agreement at the Department of the Interior that guaranteed the water rights for the WMAT of Arizona and to provide water security for the city of Phoenix and other downstream water users.
It was also to provide funding for design and construction of a rural water delivery system on the reservation and secure water for the city of Phoenix, which depends on the same river basis for basic water needs.
The agreement is one of four Indian water agreements authorized in the Claims Resolution Act signed by President Barack Obama on Dec. 8, 2010.
“The cornerstone of that Act is the authorization for the design and construction of the White Mountain Apache Tribe Rural Water System (the “Rural Water System” or “RWS”), which will provide a secure, safe and dependable water supply for the tribe and its members and ensure a longterm and reliable water supply for the tribe for current and future generations,” testified Lee-Gatewood.
She also told the committee that drinking water shortages remain a chronic problem for the tribe and for the reservation. She stated that the tribe is served by the Miner Flat Well Field and that over the last decade it has fallen short by more than 60%.
The tribe tried to compensate for the loss of well production by implementing a small diversion project on the North Fork of the White River. That was several years ago, and it provided only a quick fix.
WMAT’s reservation includes more than 1.6 million acres in the headwaters of the Salt River basin in Arizona.
Prior to her Senate testimony, Lee-Gatewood took a moment to center herself as she gazed at the Capitol building in the distance from her balcony.
“Today, I prepped for my testimony and stood and looked out at the Capitol. Dressed in my traditional attire, this is how my mama dressed, my grandmas and their grandmas, etc.
“I thought of our ancestors and how we stand on their shoulders. We have rich history and contributions that have thrived with each passing generation. Let us continue to build on the advancements we have made, because enduring progress will depend on our dedication to helping our tribe and fulfilling responsibilities.
“With sustained effort and unwavering optimism, we can ensure a vibrant and resilient tribe filled with possibility and prosperity. Our ancestors did so much — great was their heroism, sacred their sacrifice to see that children not yet born (us – today) would have limitless possibilities.
“Water is sacred. Water is life and sustains us every day. As I made my way (to the Capitol), down came a gentle sprinkle of rain. I couldn’t help but think of my boss (the late Chairman Ronnie Lupe) and the work that continues.”
Providing her testimony later that day, Lee-Gatewood told committee members, “If this issue is not resolved, the completion of the rural water system project will be threatened, thereby increasing the ultimate cost to the tribe and to the United States and delaying delivery of life-sustaining drinking water to our reservation communities.”
Upon her return to Whiteriver, Lee-Gatewood said, “We need leadership in DC to make this a top priority — the tribe’s Rural Water System Project. We had very productive meetings on the hill and my thanks to Sen. Kelly for championing legislation for Senate Bill 3168, the hearing (why we went) and to Sen. Sinema for co-sponsoring it. We are optimistic and to all prior tribal leaders present, and the entire water rights team from beginning to now, it is truly worth the good fight because it is work for our people and generations yet to come.”
