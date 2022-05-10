WHITERIVER — The White Mountain Apache Tribe offices were closed Wednesday and administrative leave was granted to tribal employees so they could attend the 2022 tribal Inauguration at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center.
Kasey Velasquez was sworn in as tribal chairman for the next four years along with Jerome Kasey III as vice chairman, District 1 Councilman Travis Tessay, District 2 Councilman Renaldo Dazen, District 3 Councilwoman Annette Tenijeth, District 4 Councilwoman Mariddie Craig and District 4 Councilman Gary Alchesay.
Velasquez won the general election by 427 votes against incumbent Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, the first WMAT chairwoman in the tribe’s history who served as chairwoman from 2018 to 2022.
The inauguration was attended by tribal members and dignitaries from near and far.
Velasquez’s inaugural speech began by pointing to his roots.
“As your new tribal chairman, I stand before you today in immense appreciation and humility for the duty instilled by you, the Apache people, to lead our great White Mountain Apache Tribe,” he began. “Most importantly, as I assume the office of the chairman, I stand on the shoulders of two well-known tribal leaders within my family. My grandmother, the late Mary Velasquez Riley, who was elected as the first female tribal councilwoman for the White Mountain Apache Tribe and my grandfather, the late Lee Declay, who had previously served our tribe as a chief of police, tribal judge and tribal councilman.
“Both were outspoken, influential and passionate about representing their Apache people. Both committed to helping our people regardless of their background. It is these principles that will guide me as I seek to unite our tribe and the WMAT Tribal Council in order to confront the challenges that we face.”
He reminded tribal members of their strength and resilience as Apache people and reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic and how tribal members were unable to gather with family and friends for special occasions and were unable to mourn the loss of their loved ones in their traditional ways.
Velasquez asked them to remember those things but to also now focus on the positives for the tribe – their homeland of 1.6 million acres of reservation land, their abundance of natural resources comprising of timber, streams that go on for miles, countless lakes, robust wildlife and the breathtaking magnificence of the WMAT reservation.
He stated that he believes division, fighting and arguing are issues that have blocked WMAT’s government from achieving self-determination and reaching its full potential.
“The WMAT Constitution vests all powers of self-government to the WMAT Tribal Council. There is no ‘I.’ Instead, it is the WMAT Council that must collectively work together to govern for the White Mountain Apache Tribe,” said Velasquez.
Seeking unity of the Tribal Council, Velasquez quoted author and activist Helen Keller who said, “Alone we do so little; together we can do much,” and poet Mattie Stepanek who said, “Unity is strength. When there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.”
He invited the council to unite toward a common goal for solutions to the challenges that face the tribe, such as economic development, improved housing, reduction in crime, safe, clean and reliable drinking water, improvement of the infrastructure of tribal buildings, improvement in the workplace atmosphere for employees and support for the Apache youth to seek education and employment to secure a brighter future for future generations.
He also encouraged the youth to stay in school and get an education and to stay away from drugs and alcohol.
“Let’s all return to the main teaching of our elders: respect. Let’s return to speaking with kindness to one other. Let’s return to sitting down and having productive conversations to identify the issues that our tribe faces.
“In return, I assure you, we will collectively identify solutions for the benefit of our people. We must all pray for unity. We must pray for strength and unity,” stated Velasquez.
In closing, Velasquez quoted the Sioux warrior Sitting Bull who said, “As individual fingers we can easily be broken, but all together we make a mighty fist.”
“My fellow colleagues on the WMAT Tribal Council and my fellow tribal members, let’s all come together to form that mighty fist as we enter a new dawn of leadership and hope,” said Velasquez.
Following the inauguration, a Mexican-food dinner was catered at the Activity Center and the inaugural ball was held at the Fair and Rodeo Grounds with Aravaipa and the Kris Kane Trio performing.
