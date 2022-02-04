WHITERIVER – Still under a Shelter in Place Order with precautionary measures in place due to COVID-19, White Mountain Apache Tribal members cast their votes for WMAT chairperson on Ground Hog Day, Feb. 2. Results were canvassed at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Hon Dah Resort by the Elections Commission. The unofficial vote was not confirmed at press time but, according to the tribal office, the preliminary results revealed the following vote count: District 4 Councilman Kasey Valasquez received 1,241 votes; current chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood with 905 votes; and Rea Goklish, PhD with 854 votes. As it stands at press time, Valasquez and Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood will now advance to the general election on April 6. Full election results will be in WMI’s Tuesday, Feb. 9, edition.
