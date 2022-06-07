WHITERIVER — A White Mountain Apache police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday evening in Whiteriver, and following a police chase another officer was injured and the shooter killed.
A post by the White Mountain Apache Police Department on Facebook at 8:37 p.m. Thursday stated, “SPECIAL NOTICE: The White Mountain Apache Police is currently investigating an emergency situation. All residents are currently deemed safe. Please be aware of all road closures and refrain from calling the Police Department unless it’s an extreme emergency. A Public Relations Officer will provide updates soon.”
A number of unverified posts circulated throughout the evening on Facebook regarding the incident. WMAPD made another post requesting people to refrain from posting about the Police Department and its officers as the incident was under investigation.
Around 1 a.m. on Friday, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office issued a media release on behalf of the tribe and governing body that confirmed the death of one officer, the injury of another and the shooter being killed. The names of the officers and suspect were not released at that time, pending notification of family and authorization from WMAT.
Press conference
On Friday, the NCSO announced there would be a media conference at noon at the Hon-Dah Conference Center.
Surrounded by tribal leaders, members and law enforcement professionals, recently elected WMAT Chairman Kasey Velasquez began the press conference saying, “Last night the unimaginable happened. Our hearts are once again broken by the loss of one of our best and bravest White Mountain Apache police officers, shot and killed in the line of duty protecting our community. Another one of our officers was also shot and is currently hospitalized.
“This is a time of mourning for the White Mountain Apache Tribe. I have ordered all flags on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation be flown at half-staff until further notice in memory of the fallen officer. Last night a wife lost her husband (and) children lost their father. Our tribe has lost a beacon of light, a bulwark against the darkness. But we have not lost hope, nor faith in the future of our tribe and in the rule of law. Our savior has told us that there is no greater love than for one to lay down his life for another and our fallen police officer did just that.”
NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, at the request of the tribe, provided additional details on the original media release, including the names of the officers and the shooter.
Swanty confirmed that the traffic stop took place around 7:11 p.m. on East Fork Road and State Route 73, around the downtown area of Whiteriver. An altercation took place during the stop and the officer was shot and killed. The shooter stole the officer’s police vehicle and multiple WMA police officers began a 40-mile chase through rugged and rural areas of the White Mountain Indian Reservation in pursuit. All the while, “a rolling gun battle” – an exchange of fire between the shooter and the officers — was taking place. The chase ended at Hawley Lake, a popular tourist area on the reservation, when the suspect crashed the patrol car into a tree. An additional exchange of gun fire ensued in which an officer was injured and the shooter killed.
Swanty said the injured officer was transported by an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle to a landing zone and airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment of his injuries that he said were not life-threatening but could be debilitating.
Tribal police officer Adrian Lopez Sr., 35, was killed. Lopez had been with the department for five months. Prior to joining the WMAPD, he was employed with the Bureau of Indian Affairs police office from March 2021 to December.
The injured officer was Sgt. Lonnie Thompson, 29, from Whiteriver. He has been an employee and supervisor at WMAPD “for quite some time,” according to officials.
Whiteriver resident Kevin Dwight Nashio, 25, was identified as the shooter and was known to WMAPD. Due to the investigation, no information was forthcoming regarding whether Nashio had previous charges.
The reason for the traffic stop was also not made available.
Swanty introduced FBI Senior Supervisor and Resident Agent Sam Davenport whose office is conducting the incident investigation. Davenport’s office is primarily responsible for investigations on the Fort Apache and San Carlos Indian reservations.
“We are all hurting,” Davenport said Friday. “I would also like to extend my condolences to the White Mountain Apache Police Department. Yesterday they lost a brother and a father who will not be coming back. Our role in this matter is to investigate the events that occurred last night. Once we have everything pieced together, we will present it to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for whatever action they may determine necessary. Because of the ongoing investigation, I cannot disclose any of the details on what we are doing but it is moving forward.”
Toward the end of his opening statement, Velasquez acknowledged the outpouring of help to the tribe. “We are grateful and humbled by the assistance rushed to us from Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, the Navajo Nation and San Carlos Apache tribal police during this tragedy for assisting us while our Police Department and community grieves.”
Swanty, like most of the officers and tribal members in the room, along with the rest of the White Mountain community, have not forgotten the 2016 killing of Show Low police officer Darin Reed or WMA police officer David Kellywood in 2020.
“What occurs when something like that happens in this very tight-knit region of ours is that we get an incredible response of the local law enforcement and DPS,” said Swanty. “There is no possible way to sit and articulate everybody that responded to this incident. The Show Low Police Department, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, DPS, NCSO, White Mountain game rangers, Snowflake-Taylor Police Department, Holbrook Police Department — which is approximately 60 miles north of here — responded to the south part of the county to help cover calls for the officers that responded to the incident; the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and the list goes on and on, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI.”
Community welcomes Lopez’s body home
Returning from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday, Lopez’s body made its way from Tucson to Globe to Whiteriver to Hon-Dah to Pinetop-Lakeside to Show Low and then to Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, arriving close to 6 p.m. Community members lined the streets to pay their respects to the fallen officer as the motorcade passed through their respective communities.
Memorial site for Lopez
During the daylight hours Friday, members of the White Mountain community brought flowers, notes and other mementos and placed them at a memorial site for Lopez that was set up in front of the White Mountain Apache Police Department.
“Words seem inefficient in times like this when many are hurting,” a statement by the tribe began. “However we find comfort in the love and memories we have of those who have departed, but in a loss we also come to value the cordial friendships that emerge from an untimely casualty. The White Mountain Apache Police Department can not begin to express the appreciation felt by our brothers in blue, especially the San Carlos Police Department and the Navajo Nation Police Department. They came to our aid in our time of sorrow and lightened the load by continuing to keep our communities safe. To the many individuals who have come to drop off cards, flowers, snacks/food and share words of encouragement is greatly appreciated. Your actions also boosted the morale of the department in this difficult time. Please continue to keep the department, the officers, and officer Lopez’s family in prayer, as it will be a difficult adjustment moving forward without him. Thank you.”
Gov. Doug Ducey
On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of Lopez.
“This is a heartbreaking loss,” Ducey said in a written statement. “Officer Adrian Lopez served with the White Mountain Apache Police Department for just five months when he lost his life in the line of duty. There is no greater act of selflessness than for one to lay down his life for another. Officer Lopez will be remembered as a selfless and brave protector. This is a sobering reminder of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep others safe. Acts of violence and lawlessness against our law enforcement is unacceptable. In this time of mourning, our prayers are with Officer Lopez’s wife, child and loved ones as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe.”
Candlelight vigil planned for Monday
A candlelight vigil for Lopez was announced to begin at 6 p.m. Monday in front of the WMAPD.
A time for healing
Velasquez’s final words at the press conference will not soon be forgotten by the White Mountain community that has been hit hard by this incident.
“Now, we pray together, for the family of the fallen, for the speedy recovery and return of his fellow officer, for the healing that now must take place in our hearts and in our community.”
