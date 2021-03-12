WMAT prepares for Phase II

WHITERIVER — Wednesday, March 4 the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council passed a resolution which will move the Tribe into Phase Two of their COVID-19 Reopening Plan. Phase Two will take place on March 15. The Tribe is currently operating under Phase One which imposes a nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Phase Two will mean that all tribal departments will return to their regular business hours. Following passage of the Resolution, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was to begin updating the Personnel Policies for COVID-19 which will be sent out to all departments once they are finalized and reviewed by the Tribe’s attorney general’s office.
Prior to March 15, Tribal employees, departments and supervisors will have to sign the Acknowledgement of Receipt of the COVID-19 Vaccination Policy which will become a part of their employee file. Departments and supervisors are to fill out the Tribal Operations Reopening document and return it to EOC before March 15.
Phase Two:
• All Tribal Department employees return to work for their official business hours.
• Departments open to the public by appointment only according to Personnel Policies Addendum;
• Employee check-in and self-reporting initiated in the workplace (see Personnel Policies Addendum);
• Site Management Practices in effect at the workplace (see Personnel Policies Addendum);
• Prevention/Risk Management Practices in effect at the workplace (info can be found in the Personnel Policies Addendum);
• Home visits allowed in accordance with off-site process (Personnel Policies Addendum);
• Employee Vehicle Use Policy in effect (Personnel Policies Addendum);
• Tribal Employee and Resident Travel Policy in effect (Personnel Policies Addendum).
• All Outdoor Recreation Activities are open, including fishing and camping in accordance with current Tribal Ordinances.
• Religious gatherings are allowed to resume in a modified manner according to established guidelines; churches must have a safety plan on file with the EOC. Traditional gatherings must follow established guidelines (must follow Sunrise Dance Guidance).
• Reservation-wide curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Though Phase Two has not yet gone into effect, the EOC acknowledged in a Facebook post on March 9 that they had “met with food vendors to discuss reopening efforts related to tailgate vendors. The site between the Whiteriver Restaurant and the Game and Fish Department has been designated for tailgate vendors. This area has received a few structural upgrades to accommodate vendors.”
They also thanked the Office of Environmental Health at Indian Health Service (IHS) for working with the EOC to make changes to the existing food vendor policy. The Tailgate is a part of phase three.
Looking back over the COVID-19 UPDATES which have been posted daily by the EOC on their Facebook page, the daily count of new cases following the Phase Two Resolution — March 5 through March 10, respectively are 5, 3, 0, 2, 1 and 1. The number of new deaths has not changed during that time and remains at 49.
The latest figures posted by EOC regarding COVID-19 vaccinations show 6,535 first shot vaccinations, 4,790 booster vaccinations with 340 persons overdue for their second shots. EOC says posting the numbers of those past due is to encourage those persons to get their second shot.
The The White Mountain Apache Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center was established by the Tribal Council on March 12, 2020 after the Tribe declared a State of Emergency regarding COVID-19.
